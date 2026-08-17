NFL preseason Week 1 winners & losers; Islam Makhachev holds UFC win streak record

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🏈 Five things to know Monday

📈📉 Do not miss this: College football's most overrated, underrated players

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Last week, our Blake Brockermeyer unveiled his annual preseason ranking of the top 150 players in college football. Not everyone agreed with the order in which he placed the sport's biggest stars. In order to determine which players ranked too high and too low, our reporters touched base with personnel executives and got their opinions on those inside the top 10.

Numerous experts came to the same conclusion: Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker does not belong in the most elite tier. Eight of the 10 sources our reporters polled said he is too high at No. 9.

Big Ten general manager: "I'm not sure I'd put (Drew) above (Jayden) Maiava or (Julian) Sayin in terms of pure talent. I don't think you can put him above (John) Mateer, either. That's crazy now that I think about it. No way. He's the second-best quarterback in that state."

At the same time, the executives are higher on a few players than Brockermeyer. These four players received votes as "underrated":

5. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

6. Colin Simmons, DE, Texas

7. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

8. Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

⚾ AL teams flounder in MLB Power Rankings

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There is only one American League team in the top five of our weekly MLB Power Rankings. There are only three in the top 10 and four in the top 13. The AL West leader checks in at a measly No. 14.

We are in the midst of an abysmal year for the AL. Teams on that side of the majors have had a rough go of it all season, and it just simply has not gotten better. Even the best team in the league, the Rays, are scuffling. They've dropped five of their last six games at home and lost the first three games of their four-game set against the Orioles.

Does nobody want to reach the World Series? Should we just crown the Brewers as world champions and move on to next year? That's, of course, not how any of this works. But it kind of feels like a foregone conclusion that whichever team emerges as National League champions will end up hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy.

Here are the five best teams in the AL and where they stand in this week's power rankings:

2. Rays (--)

6. Yankees (--)

9. White Sox (↑2)

11. Red Sox (↓4)

14. Astros (↓2)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ Coppa Italia, first round: Cesena at Sassuolo, 12:30 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Cardinals at Reds, 1:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚽ Coppa Italia, first round: Lecce at Palermo, 3:15 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Tigers at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. on ESPN

🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix

🏀 Wings at Valkyries, 10 p.m. on NBC Sports Network