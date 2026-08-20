NFL preseason action for Week 2 kicks off Thursday with two games on the schedule as the Las Vegas Raiders meet the Houston Texans, while the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Chargers. If you're interested in sports betting and specifically NFL betting, you should check out the latest sportsbook promos at sports betting apps ahead of preseason action before making your wagers for Week 2. Bet on NFL preseason games at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

Top sportsbook promos for the NFL preseason Week 2

For those looking to bet on NFL preseason games, here's the promotional offers available at the best betting sites.



Those interested in profit boosts can check out the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and double their winnings on their next 10 bets after they bet $1:

Fanatics, BetMGM and FanDuel offer similar promotions but in different increments. Fanatics is giving 10 $100 bet matches in FanCash with the promo code CBSFAN26, while BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets with promo code CBSSPORTS. FanDuel has a promotion where new users can get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens after betting $5+ for five days.

If you want straightforward "bet and get" promotions, they are available at DraftKings, bet365 and Hard Rock Bet. DraftKings and bet365 are giving $150 in bonus bets after a first wager of $5+, while Hard Rock Bet has the same offer but with the wrinkle of the first bet needing to be correct in order to receive the bonus bets.

Bet on NFL preseason games at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5+ wins:

NFL Thursday preseason odds (via DraftKings)

Texans (-1.5) vs. Raiders

49ers (-1.5) vs. Chargers

Texans fans were expecting to see their starters play for a series or two, especially since this is the last time they'll play at home in the preseason. The coaching staff has been back and forth regarding plans and while it looks like most of the key starters won't play, quarterback C.J. Stroud will get a series or two while some key contributors like Woody Marks will see time.

The Raiders haven't made a decision yet on their top players but No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza should see plenty of time. Kirk Cousins has been named the starter for Week 1, but we'll see if Mendoza can make up ground quickly and take over the veteran sooner than expected. Use promo code CBSDYW at Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Texans vs. Raiders and double your winnings on your next 10 bets after betting $1:

Justin Herbert will play for one series against the 49ers, so Chargers fans will see their star quarterback in action. Herbert is expected to make a big jump this year with Mike McDaniel coming in as the offensive coordinator. Omarion Hampton and Ladd McConkey are other names to watch for Los Angeles. San Francisco's injury concerns are piling up, but Kyle Shanahan said his starters are expected to play a series or two. That means Brock Purdy and Mike Evans can test their connection in this game. Bet on 49ers vs. Chargers and all NFL preseason games with FanDuel and get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when you bet $5+ for five days:

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