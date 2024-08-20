For 30 NFL teams, two preseason games are in the books, so trends for young players are starting to materialize.

Now that there's legitimate NFL film to watch, grades are to be handed out, even if the games are meaningless. The individual performances are not always meaningless in the preseason.

These are Week 2 preseason grades for first-round rookies. Before I begin, if a rookie isn't listed, it's either because he did not play in his respective team's opening game or, due to a variety of reasons, wasn't able to make much of an impact at all, bad or good. To see last week's grades, click here.

(Listed in draft order)

Grade: A-

The 45-yarder deep down the sideline to Rome Odunze while rolling left was magical. But Williams did get off to a shaky start with some incompletions, and he took a bad sack inside the pocket in the first half. The improvisation on the throw to Odunze in which the rookie had his feet out of bounds was another stroke of brilliance. Love that he ended with an exclamation mark on the touchdown scamper. Another impressive showing for the No. 1 pick.

Grade: A-

Plenty of underneath work from Daniels against the Dolphins, and I love that it highlighted the quickness of his release, particularly on the over-the-middle throw to tight end John Bates off play-action. Nothing spectacular in this outing, though.

Grade: A

The backside dig connection with fellow rookie Javon Baker was a glimmer of advanced quarterbacking from Maye, and the long-ball attempt to Baker down the seam with a 55-yard flick of the wrist directly into the bucket. Progress for the No. 3 overall pick.

Grade: B-

Stock-up effort from Alt against the Rams, particularly in pass protection, where he didn't allow a pressure on 17 pass-blocking reps. His balance was noticeably better, and he executed his assignments in the run game.

6. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Grade: A+

Sensational performance from Nabers against the Texans. His 14-yard reception -- his first of the preseason after not being targeted in the opener -- was a clear demonstration of his incredible acceleration from a dead stop, and his 21-yard catch to cap his afternoon was a tremendous grab in tight quarters near the sideline.

9. Rome Odunze, WR, Bears

Grade: B+

Such a savvy scramble-drill decision for Odunze to take it down the field -- where there was a huge vacancy -- and trust in his quarterback to make the challenging throw on the 45-yard reception. Odunze did need to keep his feet in bounds on what should've been another dazzling Williams improv that would've amounted to a touchdown.

11. Olu Fashanu, OT, Jets

Grade: B

Bit of a dip from Fashanu after a remarkable preseason debut. While Fashanu wasn't ghastly against the Panthers, he just had problems dealing with power more so than he did a week ago. Led to a pair of pressures allowed. The foot quickness and positioning were again textbook.

Grade: A-

Nix has done everything asked of him this preseason to earn the starting gig in Sean Payton's offense as a rookie. Now, has Nix been absolutely flawless? No. But he went 8 of 9 for 80 yards with an outside-the-pocket touchdown to Tim Patrick that sealed the deal.

Grade: C+

The run-game stoutness popped in the preseason debut for Murphy, as did the upfield rush talent. Not so much on nine snaps in the second exhibition outing. No pressures. No tackles.

Grade: C+

Turner flashed in his opening few snaps for the Vikings a week ago. In the second preseason game -- minimal productivity on 13 total snaps. Nothing disastrously concerning, though.

21. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Dolphins

Grade: B-

First action for Robinson in the preseason, and while he wasn't a dynamic outside rusher in this contest after his opening snap, he got to the football on a few occasions as a tackler against the Commanders and did so swiftly.

Grade: A-

Mitchell allowed one catch for one yard against the Patriots. And this wasn't like he saw the field for five snaps. Mitchell was on the field for 29 plays. Had a tackle, too. His coverage has been sticky, and he's looked as advertised to date.

Grade: B

Nothing sensational like the long ball in the preseason opener, but Thomas had one snag for 14 yards against the Buccaneers. He's looked remarkably fast off the line of scrimmage and has demonstrated an ability to get open at the intermediate and deep levels of the field.

Grade: B

Still no pressures surrendered for the former Duke standout in the preseason, but his second outing wasn't quite as impactful for the ground game. Still, this very much looks like a savvy rookie ready to deal with first-string defensive linemen on a regular basis.

Grade: B-

The grade would've been a tick higher had Worthy not fumbled on his end-around opportunity, which did still go for 11 yards. He ran a great corner on his first (preseason) reception from Patrick Mahomes and was schemed open -- although his speed likely helped -- on a deep over for a touchdown.

Grade: A-

Another stellar performance from the former Oklahoma blocker, although he did allow one hurry. He's been powerful at the point of attack establishing an edge on run plays, and nimble but under control climbing to the second level. The pass-protection reps have been fantastic, too. Balanced and authoritative.