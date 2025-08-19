I graded the first-round rookies after their first preseason game, so it's only sensible I do the same after exhibition contest No. 2, right? Now, of course, don't read into these marks too much. We're only two preseason games into these players' professional careers -- or in the case of the Lions and Chargers, three contests in.

But now that there's legitimate NFL film to watch, grades are to be handed out, meaningless game or not. Yes, I've loved monitoring these prospects, whom I studied for months, on a professional field.

These are preseason grades for first-round rookies. Before I begin, these are grades only for the second preseason game, not cumulative grades for the entire preseason to date.

1. QB Cameron Ward

Grade: C+

The performance wasn't as ugly as the numbers -- 2 of 7 for 42 yards -- as Van Jefferson dropped a needle through traffic that would've amounted to a large gain. It wasn't as methodical as his opening preseason effort.

Grade: N/A

Hunter did not appear in Jacksonville's second preseason game.

3. EDGE Abdul Carter

Grade: B-

The Giants are bringing along Carter very slowly, as he's only logged eight pass-rush opportunities through two exhibition outings. He only registered one pressure but looked as dynamic as advertised against the Jets.

4. OT Will Campbell

Grade: A+

Zero quarterback pressures once again for Campbell, this time against a quality Vikings defensive front, although Minnesota didn't send all its first-line troops in his direction. No concerns in back-to-back weeks.

5. DT Mason Graham

Grade: N/A

Graham did not play in Cleveland's second preseason outing.

6. RB Ashton Jeanty

Grade: A-

It's only an A- for Jeanty because of how aggressively he ran in the preseason, which, technically, wasn't necessary. But when he steps between the lines, Jeanty is about as no-nonsense of a running back as it comes. He finally received some legitimate rushing lanes and delivered with 33 yards on seven carries, which included a highlight-reel truck stick before a demonstration of his elite leg drive on his touchdown.

7. OT Armand Membou

Grade: D

It was a performance to forget for the talented right tackle -- and it started with a clean whiff of a Kayvon Thibodeaux inside move before not kicking out to a wide defensive end a few snaps later. Membou wasn't brutal in the run game, but he didn't look good handling his pass-pro assignments in this contest.

8. WR Tetairoa McMillan

Grade: N/A

One target without a catch for McMillan in Carolina's second preseason game. Not much to grade here.

Grade: A-

This was almost an identical performance from the first outing for Banks. So-so paving rushing lanes. Dominant in pass protection.

10. TE Colston Loveland

Grade: A

In the Bears' throttling of the Bills, Loveland made two grabs for 26 yards, both of which demonstrated his dynamic athleticism at the intermediate level. Both snags came via targets from Caleb Williams.

11. EDGE Mykel Williams

Grade: N/A

Williams didn't play in the 49ers' second preseason game.

12. IOL Tyler Booker

Grade: A-

No pressures surrendered for Booker across 15 pass-blocking snaps in his Cowboys preseason debut. He wasn't a pulverizing force in the run game but wasn't overwhelmed athletically, either.

13. DT Kenneth Grant

Grade: A

Grant looked even more comfortable in Miami's second preseason game than the first, particularly against the run. He is a non-stop aggressor on the inside, and his tenacity/power showed on early downs against Detroit.

14. TE Tyler Warren

Grade: B+

One catch for 25 yards on a longer downfield throw is exactly what the Colts want and need from Warren in 2025. However, he wasn't able to separate from a safety on another one of his three targets against the Packers.

Grade: N/A

Walker didn't play in the Falcons' second preseason game.

16. DT Walter Nolen

Grade: N/A

Nolen didn't see the field in the Cardinals' second preseason game.

17. EDGE Shemar Stewart

Grade: C+

Stewart even admitted postgame after Cincinnat's contest against Washington that he missed two assignments up front that led to big plays for the Commanders. Not as impressive of an effort for the uber-talented edge rusher in his second preseason game.

18. IOL Grey Zabel

Grade: A+

Zabel has looked like a senior against freshman and sophomores this preseason. Impeccable burst off the snap and sticky hands to stay locked onto his blocks. He, again, was stellar.

19. WR Emeka Egbuka

Grade: A

Make that two total catches on the preseason for Egbuka. In the second exhibition contest, he made a nifty grab in the back left corner of the end zone on a five-yard touchdown.

Grade: B

Barron has been solid tackling this preseason, but his second game demonstrated some leakiness in coverage, as two of the four targets in his coverage area were completed for 22 yards, which included a 17-yarder.

21. DT Derrick Harmon

Grade: A-

A sack for Harmon in Pittsburgh's second preseason game anchors this grade, and he missed one tackle in the run game, which was a concern for the Harmon naysayers during the pre-draft process.

22. RB Omarion Hampton

Grade: B+

Two carries for 12 yards for Hampton against the Rams, including two missed tackles forced. It was a more assertive, North-South performance than what he demonstrated in the Hall of Fame game two weeks ago.

23. WR Matthew Golden

Grade: N/A

Golden did not play in Green Bay's second preseason contest.

24. IOL Donovan Jackson

Grade: N/A

Jackson did not play in Green Bay's second preseason contest.

25. QB Jaxson Dart

Grade: A

Dart was again a smooth operator in the Giants' second preseason game. He didn't do anything spectacular -- like the precision he demonstrated on his touchdown against the Bills -- but quickly got through his reads, checked it down in a flash if no one separated and demonstrated his athleticism as a scrambler on more than one occasion.

26. EDGE James Pearce Jr.

Grade: A

Pearce had four pressures in Atlanta's second preseason game, and while only one of those was a clear, quick win, he's been a constant presence in the opposition's backfield when he isn't being chipped or double-teamed.

27. S Malaki Starks

Grade: N/A

Starks only played six snaps in Baltimore's second preseason game. No tackles or targets in his coverage area.

28. DT Tyleik Williams, DT, Lions

Grade: N/A

Williams didn't play in the Lions' second preseason outing.

Grade: A-

Conerly looked comfortable early with the first-team blocking unit, creating a few lanes on pulls for Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the first half. He has yet to be a liability in pass protection, either.

30. CB Maxwell Hairston

Grade: N/A

Hairston didn't play in Buffalo's second preseason game.

31. LB Jihaad Campbell

Grade: A+

Campbell was transformed back to Alabama in Philadelphia's exhibition game against the Browns. He registered a sack, made two impact tackles near the line of scrimmage and immediately wrapped up on a four-yard check down.

32. OT Josh Simmons

Grade: B

Still no pressures surrendered for Simmons -- he had a clean pass-pro game on six opportunities against the Seahawks -- but a few run-game assignments slipped through his hands.