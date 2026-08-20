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NFL preseason Week 2 live scores, updates, highlights: Fernando Mendoza back in action vs. Texans

Keep up with all the biggest developments from Thursday's preseason action

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Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders
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NFL preseason Week 2 is here, and we have a Thursday night double-header to enjoy as the exhibition season continues to churn. The Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans will kick off from Reliant Stadium at 8 p.m. ET, while the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium at 10 p.m. ET.

The story of the night centers around No. 1 overall pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders' prospective face of the franchise is reportedly expected to play most of the first half after Kirk Cousins got the start last week against the Arizona Cardinals. Mendoza played four series Saturday night from the first quarter early into the fourth quarter. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Later on in the night, the 49ers will play a number of starters against the Texans. While head coach Kyle Shanahan did not reveal any names, he did say "there's a good chance" star quarterback Brock Purdy gets some snaps. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said his starters will play one series. 

Stayed tuned to our live blog below as we chronicle all the action from Thursday night.

Preseason Week 2 scores/schedule

Thursday

Raiders at Texans, 8 p.m. ET
49ers at Chargers, 10 p.m. ET

Friday

Jets at Steelers, 7 p.m. ET
Panthers at Jaguars, 7:30 p.m. ET
Packers at Broncos, 9 p.m. ET

Saturday

Commanders at Lions, noon ET
Ravens at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET
Bills at Browns, 1 p.m. ET
Falcons at Colts, 1 p.m. ET
Saints at Rams, 4 p.m. ET
Giants at Dolphins, 4 p.m. ET
Bears at Bengals, 7 p.m. ET
Eagles at Patriots, 7 p.m. ET
Chiefs at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. ET
Cowboys at Cardinals, 10 p.m. ET

Sunday

Seahawks at Titans, 8 p.m. ET

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Woody Marks stars in impressive opening drive for Texans

The Houston Texans just went 69 yards on 10 plays, and found the end zone thanks to Woody Marks. The second-year running back rushed four times for 37 yards, and also caught one pass for 6 yards. He was definitely the MVP of that possession. 

If you're curious, QB C.J. Stroud completed 4 of 6 passes for 27 yards. 

 
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Big tackle from rookie Treydan Stukes

Expect No. 38 overall pick Treydan Stukes to play a role for Vegas in Year 1. He was arguably the top slot corner in this class, but can also make plays in the open field. 

 
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Mike Evans out, Kaelon Black in for 49ers

While 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will get onto the field for a series or two tonight against the Chargers, he will not have his projected No. 1 receiver by his side. Mike Evans is out with quadriceps tightness, which popped up on Tuesday. He is one of the countless San Francisco players who sustained an injury in the first couple of weeks of camp.

Much-needed positive injury news, on the other hand, is the health of rookie running back Kaelon Black. The Indiana product and third-round pick in April's draft missed the first week of the preseason with an adductor issue but saw ample action in practice the last couple of days with Christian McCaffrey nursing muscle tightness. Now he has an opportunity to push for the No. 2 role behind McCaffrey.

Carter Bahns
August 20, 2026, 11:41 PM
Aug. 20, 2026, 7:41 pm EDT
 
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Jake Slaughter expected to start for injured Tyler Biadasz

Most of the Chargers' starters will be in action tonight against the 49ers, but injuries have already begun to rear their heads again on an offensive line that dealt with more than its fair share in 2025. Tyler Biadasz will not be in the lineup after he suffered ACL damage and more injuries to his left knee during this week's joint practice with San Francisco. Biadasz, who joined the Chargers this offseason on a three-year, $30 million contract, is out indefinitely.

Tyler Biadasz injury: Chargers center out indefinitely with knee injury in massive blow to oft-injured line
Zachary Pereles
Tyler Biadasz injury: Chargers center out indefinitely with knee injury in massive blow to oft-injured line

The next man up for Los Angeles is rookie Jake Slaughter. While he opened camp in a competition for the left guard job, the Chargers list him as the No. 2 option at center behind Biadasz, and he filled in for the veteran when he went down with the knee issue. Slaughter was a standout center at Florida and arrived in Los Angeles this spring as a second-round pick.

Carter Bahns
August 20, 2026, 11:27 PM
Aug. 20, 2026, 7:27 pm EDT
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