NFL preseason Week 2 live scores, updates, highlights: Fernando Mendoza back in action vs. Texans

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NFL preseason Week 2 is here, and we have a Thursday night double-header to enjoy as the exhibition season continues to churn. The Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans will kick off from Reliant Stadium at 8 p.m. ET, while the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium at 10 p.m. ET.

The story of the night centers around No. 1 overall pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders' prospective face of the franchise is reportedly expected to play most of the first half after Kirk Cousins got the start last week against the Arizona Cardinals. Mendoza played four series Saturday night from the first quarter early into the fourth quarter. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Later on in the night, the 49ers will play a number of starters against the Texans. While head coach Kyle Shanahan did not reveal any names, he did say "there's a good chance" star quarterback Brock Purdy gets some snaps. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said his starters will play one series.

Stayed tuned to our live blog below as we chronicle all the action from Thursday night.

Preseason Week 2 scores/schedule

Thursday

Raiders at Texans, 8 p.m. ET

49ers at Chargers, 10 p.m. ET

Friday

Jets at Steelers, 7 p.m. ET

Panthers at Jaguars, 7:30 p.m. ET

Packers at Broncos, 9 p.m. ET

Saturday

Commanders at Lions, noon ET

Ravens at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Bills at Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Falcons at Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Saints at Rams, 4 p.m. ET

Giants at Dolphins, 4 p.m. ET

Bears at Bengals, 7 p.m. ET

Eagles at Patriots, 7 p.m. ET

Chiefs at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Cowboys at Cardinals, 10 p.m. ET

Sunday

Seahawks at Titans, 8 p.m. ET