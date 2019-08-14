NFL Preseason Week 2 schedule: Dates, times, TV, how to stream every out-of-market game live

Welcome everyone to round two of the NFL preseason. We hope you enjoyed watching your favorite stars spend five plays on the field last week, but hopefully they will get a little more action this time around.

Many starters sat out in their preseason openers, which means this week will be the first time many will get their first action in 2019. Still, rookies should get extended playing time in Week 2 and there are still some intriguing quarterback battles to monitor. This is when things really start to ratchet up in the NFL.

Here's everything you need to know about this week's action:

How to watch

TV: Eight different games will be shown on national TV, and those are listed below. You can check your local listings for local games.

Note: All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Eagles at Jaguars, 7 p.m.: The name of the game is to stay healthy for the Eagles, who lost backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld to a broken wrist in the preseason opener. That means Cody Kessler and Clayton Thorson will handle duties under center against the Jaguars, who were the only NFL team to fail to score a single point in their first preseason game and are likely to sit Nick Foles.

Jets at Falcons, 7:30 p.m.: We are still waiting for running back Devonta Freeman to make his return to the field, but how about Qadree Ollison? The Falcons' fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh led all rushers last week with 41 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. There may be some competition when it comes to who will back up Freeman. As for the Jets, they dropped the Big Apple Battle last week, 31-22. We will see if this new-look defense can record more than one sack against a team that gave up four last week.

Packers at Ravens, 7:30 p.m.: This week, we will get our first look at Aaron Rodgers in Matt LaFleur's system. He's expected to play "a quarter or so" against the Ravens, per ESPN.com. Baltimore looked dominant in its 29-0 blowout win over the Jaguars last week, and you know Don "Wink" Martindale is going to send his pass-rushers after Rodgers whenever he gets the chance.

Bengals at Redskins, 7:30 p.m.: The Redskins currently have Colt McCoy listed as their first-string quarterback, but he missed the preseason opener and could miss Week 2 as well. Washington is supposed to be hosting a three-way quarterback battle to see who will start in September, but I'm not sure how they will come to a conclusion if their current starter misses half of the preseason. As for the Bengals, we should get a better look at how Zac Taylor's offense will operate with Andy Dalton, who should get more playing time.

Raiders at Cardinals, 8 p.m., ESPN: Kyler Murray completed six-of-seven passes for 44 yards in his first NFL action, and Cardinals fans have to be excited to watch him get a few more reps in this week. It's weird to say, but Jon Gruden's defense was actually dominant last week. The Los Angeles Rams recorded just 195 yards of total offense and failed to score a touchdown. They couldn't move the ball through the air or on the ground, so it will be interesting to see if Murray and Kliff Kingsbury hit a bit of a speed bump in their second preseason game.

Friday, Aug. 16

Bills at Panthers, 7 p.m.: Cam Newton did not play in the preseason opener for the Panthers, but his throwing motion has looked smooth and improved throughout training camp. The Bills have an interesting storyline in running back Christian Wade, the former rugby star who scored a 65-yard touchdown on his first touch in the NFL. He's got our friends across the pond all revved up!

Bears at Giants, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network: The Giants can continue to say that there is no quarterback battle, but there is definitely a battle raging in the court of public opinion. Daniel Jones completed all five of his passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL action, which was enough for many fans to feel ready to move on from Eli Manning. The 38-year-old will get more playing time this week, and will battle to win back Giants fans.

Dolphins at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m.: Undrafted wideout Preston Williams may have just played in one preseason game for the Dolphins so far, but he's already on the elevators in Hard Rock Stadium. The former Colorado State wide receiver caught four passes for 97 yards last week against the Falcons, and is the talk of the town in Miami. The Dolphins also have an interesting quarterback battle brewing between Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick, who both will get more time this week. As for the Bucs, it's all about how quarterback Jameis Winston will fare in this new system with Bruce Arians. He looked great in very limited action last week, completing five-of-six passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Browns at Colts, 4 p.m., NFL Network: Everyone wants to see if Baker Mayfield and the Browns are going to be the real deal in 2019. On the one drive he played last week against the Redskins, Mayfield took the Browns 89 yards to the end zone in seven plays. Andrew Luck is not likely to play at all this preseason, which means it's Chad Kelly time! OK, he may not be the second-stringer, but the former Denver Broncos QB led the Colts in passing yards and rushing yards in their first preseason game.

Patriots at Titans, 7 p.m.: The Titans looked like a well-oiled machine last week against the Eagles. Logan Woodside was the quarterback who turned some heads, as he completed 15-of-20 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. The Patriots also dominated their preseason opener, as they beat the Lions by 28 points. Both Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer played well -- is there a backup quarterback battle brewing in New England?

Chiefs at Steelers: 7:30 p.m., NFL Network: Speaking of backup quarterback battles, there is definitely one taking place in Pittsburgh. Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph are competing for the right to back up Ben Roethlisberger in 2019, and both completed 5-of-8 passes in the preseason opener. Rudolph had two touchdowns, however, which may have given him the upper hand in their first bout. Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes looked sharp in his preseason debut, completing all four of his passes for 66 yards.

Lions at Texans: 8 p.m.: The Lions really struggled last week against the Patriots, putting up just 174 total yards of offense. They also lost backup quarterback Tom Savage to a head injury and wide receiver Jermaine Kearse with a broken leg. The Texans held out the majority of their starters last week, so this could be the first opportunity to see players like quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Cowboys at Rams: 10 p.m., NFL Network: Dak Prescott may not yet have his $40 million contract, but unlike running back Ezekiel Elliott, he is with the team and played in the preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers. The drama off of the field is much more intriguing than these preseason games, as Prescott, Elliott and Amari Cooper are awaiting extensions. Sean McVay held out most of his starters last week as the Rams struggled against the Raiders, so this could be the first time we see some of the unit that represented the NFC in the Super Bowl last season.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Saints at Chargers: 4 p.m., CBS: It was interesting to see the versatile Taysom Hill play the majority of game at quarterback last week against the Vikings. The real story, however, was undrafted free agent wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who caught two passes for 42 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that pulled the Saints within striking distance. With running back Melvin Gordon continuing to holdout, Austin Ekeler got the start last week. He rushed for 40 yards on five carries but also fumbled once.

Seahawks at Vikings: 8 p.m., FOX: Backup quarterback Paxton Lynch scored two touchdowns in the second half to get the Seahawks in the win column last week, but we will see if he can do it again without the added motivation of getting to play against his former team. Minnesota has a stockpile of running backs they are currently sorting through, and three of them averaged over six yards a carry in their win against the Saints. Second-year back Mike Boone sealed the deal with a 64-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

49ers at Broncos: 8 p.m., ESPN: 49ers rookie Deebo Samuel led the team in receiving last week, thanks to a 45-yard bomb he caught in the third quarter. Fellow rookie wideout Jalen Hurd also impressed, catching three passes for 31 yards and two touchdowns. These two along with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the three-headed monster they roll out in the backfield -- could San Francisco potentially possess one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL?