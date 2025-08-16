Skip to Main Content
NFL preseason week 2 schedule, live updates, scores, highlights: Dolphins' Quinn Ewers tosses first TD

Everything to know about the second week of the preseason right here

By
 &
1 min read

Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicked off on Friday with two games as the Titans topped the Falcons and the Seahawks upended the Chiefs. A total of 11 games are on tap for Saturday, starting with 5 games at 1 p.m. ET. 

Rookie Dillon Gabriel is expected to start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie Shedeur Sanders will not be playing. 

Some other things to watch for on Saturday include: The Colts starting quarterback battle as Indy takes on the Green Bay Packers and rookie QB Jaxson Dart will see some more playing time for the New York Giants as they host the Jets.

You can keep track of all the action below in our live blog. We'll have news, highlights and analysis from all the games.

All game times ET

Preseason week 2 schedule

Friday
Titans 23, Falcons 20 (recap)
Seahawks 33, Chiefs 16 (recap)

Saturday
Browns 22, Eagles 13 (recap)
Texans 20, Panthers 3 (recap)
Packers 23, Colts 19 (recap)
Dolphins 24, Lions 17 (recap)
Patriots 20, Vikings 12 (recap)
49ers at Raiders, 4 p.m. (gametracker)
Ravens at Cowboys, 7 p.m. (gametracker)
Chargers at Rams, 7 p.m. (gametracker)
Jets at Giants, 7 p.m. (gametracker)
Buccaneers at Steelers, 7 p.m. (gametracker)
Cardinals at Broncos, 9:30 p.m. (gametracker)

Sunday
Jaguars at Saints, 1 p.m.
Bills at Bears, 8 p.m.

Monday
Bengals at Commanders, 8 p.m.

Son of Terrell Owens makes preseason catch

Terique Owens, the sone of the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver, popped during the San Francisco 49ers preseason exhibition against the Las Vegas Raiders. Owens made a 17-yard grab on a throw from Mac Jones to put the Niners deeper in Raiders territory. 

 
Raiders rookie WR flashing 

Las Vegas selected Jack Bech in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and the TCU product is impressing in Week 2 of the preseason. In the first half, Bech has two catches for 21 yards, including a 13-yard gain from Aidan O'Connell. 

 
Ashton Jeanty scores first NFL touchdown

After an impressive truck, Jeanty found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career with a goal-line score. Jeanty finished his day rushing for 33 yards and that touchdown on seven carries. He also caught one pass for two yards. 

 
Ashton Jeanty powers over would-be tackler

The Las Vegas Raiders rookie back is doing his best Beast Mode impersonation after trucking a would-be San Francisco 49ers tackler during the club's second offensive possession of the day. Prior to this, Jeanty was briefly look at in the Raiders medical tent, but clearly he seems to be alright. 

 
Brock Bowers hauls in leaping reception

Bowers had a rookie season for the record books, and is looking to back that historic campaign up with an equally stellar sophomore season. Already, the tight end seems to be in sync with his new quarterback, Geno Smith, as the two connected for a deep ball up the right sideline where Bowers had to leap over his defender to make the grab. These two could be special in 2025. 

 
Maxx Crosby enters preseason action

Welcome to Week 2 of the preseason, Maxx Crosby. The Raiders star pass rusher -- who inked a massive $106.5 million extension this offseason -- made his presence felt quickly in the exhibition with the 49ers, blowing up a run play for a five-yard loss on the game's opening drive. 

 
Quinn Ewers throws his second touchdown

Don't let Ewers get hot! The Dolphins quarterback tossed his second touchdown of the afternoon in the fourth quarter of Miami's exhibition with the Lions. Ewers rolled out to his left and delivered a strike to Theo Wease for the second consecutive time. 

 
Quinn Ewers throws first NFL touchdown

The former Texas quarterback had a debut to forget last week, fumbling twice. However, Ewers does seem to be rebounding well and found the end zone in his second showing of the summer against the Detroit Lions. He completed a 15-yard touchdown to Theo Wease to knot the game up at 14. Ewers completed two of his four passes for 18 yards to go along with that score on the drive. 

 
Browns get their own pick-6

In the first half, it was the Philadelphia Eagles who were able to snag an interception off of Dillon Gabriel and take it to the house. Now, to begin the third quarter, the Cleveland Browns got a pick-6 of their own. KJ Henry was able to haul in an interception off of Eagles quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and return it 45 yards for the score. 

 
Isaac TeSlaa hauls in 50-50 ball for TD

The Michigan native keeps making plays this summer. The latest is a 50-50 ball the third round rookie brought in prior to halftime of Detroit's preseason matchup against the Miami Dolphins. At the break, TeSlaa has four catches for 41 yards to go along with that touchdown.  

 
Efton Chism III scores dazzling touchdown 

New England's undrafted receiver may have just clinched his spot on the 53-man roster. He had already been surging, but this touchdown where he weaved through Vikings defenders may have secured him a spot on the opening roster. 

 
Eagles' Andrew Mukuba recovered fumble after pick-6

It's a good day to be Andrew Mukuba. The Philadelphia Eagles safety made his presence felt early in this preseason game after recording a pick-6 on Dillon Gabriel. Later in the exhibition, he picked up a loose ball for a fumble recovery, putting him at the center of two turnvoers. 

 
Andy Dalton sidelined with elbow injury

As noted by The Athletic, Dalton will not return to Carolina's preseason matchup due to a right elbow injury. The veteran quarterback got hit by Texans pass rusher Danielle Hunter on a third down throw intended for rookie Tet McMillan. Jack Plummer is now going to see a heavy workload the rest of the way. 

 
Dolphins take first quarter lead over Lions

Zach Wilson has helped put the Miami Dolphins up 7-0 over the Detroit Lions after connecting with wideout Dee Eskridge over the middle. Wilson has completed eight of his 11 passes for 89 yards thus far to go along with that score. 

 
Dillon Gabriel throws pick-six 

It's not the best start for Gabriel, Cleveland's third round pick. The rookie quarterback tossed a pick-6 to Andrew Mukuba. Pretty uncontested run to the end zone after the pick. 

 
Stroud to Collins for touchdown

Nico Collins found the end zone seven times last season and is picking up where he left off, hauling in a score from C.J. Stroud on Houston's second drive of its preseason exhibition. 

 
AJ Dillon catches batted pass

Dorian Thompson-Robinson shouldn't have thrown the football after he was essentially dead to rights and about to be sacked, but he did. The ball was then batted at the line of scrimmage, tipped by a collection of lineman behind then line of scrimmage before being hauled in by running back AJ Dillon, who logged the 14 yard loss. 

 
TreVeyon Henderson scores for second-straight week

In New England's preseason opener, Henderson scored on his first touch of the game. This time, it took a bit longer, but the Patriots rookie back continues to have a nose for the end zone. The Ohio State product broke through initial contact to weave his way into the end zone. So far, Henderson has 20 yards rushing on four carries. 

 
Ahmani Marshall scores first TD of the day

The Cleveland Browns are the first team to find the end zone on Saturday, with running back Ahmani Marshall barrelling his way in for the score. That capped off a 13-play, 63 yard scoring drive. Marshall rushed three times on the drive for eight yards and that touchdown. 

 
Malik Willis converts on fourth down

The Green Bay Packers elected to keep the offense on the field when facing a fourth-and-5 situation. Lucky for them, they have Malik Willis under center. Green Bay's backup, who has been filling in for Jordan Love as he recoups from surgery, flashed his escapability, dancing around would-be tacklers before connecting with John FitzPatrick to move the chains. The drive ultimately did not produce points, however, as Green Bay's field goal attempt was no good. 

 
Philly's first-round rookie sacks Dillon Gabriel

All eyes are on Gabriel as he looks to work his way up the depth chart in the Browns QB room. However, it's Philadelphia's first round rookie Jihaad Campbell that made his presence felt early, taking down the fellow rookie on the Browns opening drive. 

 
Abdul Carter looking forward to his first game at MetLife
 
Gabriel to start for Browns
