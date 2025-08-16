Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

NFL preseason week 2 schedule, live updates, where to watch, scores: Dillon Gabriel to start for Browns

Everything to know about the second week of the preseason right here

By
 &
1 min read

Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicked off on Friday with two games as the Titans topped the Falcons and the Seahawks upended the Chiefs. A total of 11 games are on tap for Saturday, starting with 5 games at 1 p.m. ET. 

Rookie Dillon Gabriel is expected to start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie Shedeur Sanders will not be playing. 

Some other things to watch for on Saturday include: The Colts starting quarterback battle as Indy takes on the Green Bay Packers and rookie QB Jaxson Dart will see some more playing time for the New York Giants as they host the Jets.

You can keep track of all the action below in our live blog. We'll have news, highlights and analysis from all the games.

All game times ET

Preseason week 2 schedule

Friday
Titans 23, Falcons 20 (recap)
Seahawks 33, Chiefs 16 (recap)

Saturday
Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Browns at Eagles, 1 p.m. (gametracker)
Panthers at Texans, 1 p.m. (gametracker)
Packers at Colts, 1 p.m. (gametracker)
Dolphins at Lions, 1 p.m. (gametracker)
Patriots at Vikings, 1 p.m. (gametracker)
49ers at Raiders, 4 p.m. (gametracker)
Ravens at Cowboys, 7 p.m. (gametracker)
Chargers at Rams, 7 p.m. (gametracker)
Jets at Giants, 7 p.m. (gametracker)
Buccaneers at Steelers, 7 p.m. (gametracker)
Cardinals at Broncos, 9:30 p.m. (gametracker)

Sunday
Jaguars at Saints, 1 p.m.
Bills at Bears, 8 p.m.

Monday
Bengals at Commanders, 8 p.m.

Updating Live
(3)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Philly's first-round rookie sacks Dillon Gabriel

All eyes are on Gabriel as he looks to work his way up the depth chart in the Browns QB room. However, it's Philadelphia's first round rookie Jihaad Campbell that made his presence felt early, taking down the fellow rookie on the Browns opening drive. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
Abdul Carter looking forward to his first game at MetLife
 
Pinned
Link copied
Gabriel to start for Browns
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:26

    Colts QB Battle Heads Into Week 2

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Panthers Rolling Out Bryce Young

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    2nd Year QB's Face Tough Defensive Battle

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Dillon Gabriel Gets Start For Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Preseason Highlights: Chiefs at Seahawks (8/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Preseason Highlights: Titans at Falcons (8/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Chiefs-Seahawks Reaction: Friday's Preseason Standouts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Chiefs-Seahawks Reaction: Seattle Puts Pressure On Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Chiefs-Seahawks Reaction: Zach Charbonnet Threatening To Take Starting RB Job In Seattle

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Chiefs-Seahawks Reaction: Sam Darnold Leads Solid Scoring Drive In Seahawks Debut

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Patriots At Vikings Preseason Preview: Rookie RB Treveyon Henderson Continues To Impress

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    Patriots At Vikings Preseason Preview: Pats Players Buying Into Vrabel's Approach?

  • Image thumbnail
    3:12

    Patriots At Vikings Preseason Preview: Maye, McCarthy Enter 2nd Year as Full-Time Starters

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Patriots At Vikings Preseason Preview: What To Watch For With Vikings

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Patriots At Vikings Preseason Preview: What To Watch For With Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    HQ Spotlight: The Giant's Position Battle to Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    3:51

    Dolphins With QB2 & RB2 Battles

  • Image thumbnail
    3:30

    Report: Lions Dominated Joint Practices Against Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    3:35

    Battle For RB2: Jaylen Wright vs. Ollie Gordon II

  • Image thumbnail
    4:27

    Emory & B-Mac: You Be The Judge

See All NFL Videos