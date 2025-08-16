NFL preseason week 2 schedule, live updates, where to watch, scores: Dillon Gabriel to start for Browns

Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicked off on Friday with two games as the Titans topped the Falcons and the Seahawks upended the Chiefs. A total of 11 games are on tap for Saturday, starting with 5 games at 1 p.m. ET.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel is expected to start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie Shedeur Sanders will not be playing.

Some other things to watch for on Saturday include: The Colts starting quarterback battle as Indy takes on the Green Bay Packers and rookie QB Jaxson Dart will see some more playing time for the New York Giants as they host the Jets.

You can keep track of all the action below in our live blog. We'll have news, highlights and analysis from all the games.

All game times ET

Preseason week 2 schedule

Friday

Titans 23, Falcons 20 (recap)

Seahawks 33, Chiefs 16 (recap)

Saturday

Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Browns at Eagles, 1 p.m. (gametracker)

Panthers at Texans, 1 p.m. (gametracker)

Packers at Colts, 1 p.m. (gametracker)

Dolphins at Lions, 1 p.m. (gametracker)

Patriots at Vikings, 1 p.m. (gametracker)

49ers at Raiders, 4 p.m. (gametracker)

Ravens at Cowboys, 7 p.m. (gametracker)

Chargers at Rams, 7 p.m. (gametracker)

Jets at Giants, 7 p.m. (gametracker)

Buccaneers at Steelers, 7 p.m. (gametracker)

Cardinals at Broncos, 9:30 p.m. (gametracker)

Sunday

Jaguars at Saints, 1 p.m.

Bills at Bears, 8 p.m.

Monday

Bengals at Commanders, 8 p.m.