The NFL preseason has reached the midway point with Week 2, which serves as the de facto "dress rehearsal" for starters to prepare for the beginning of the regular season -- which is just three weeks away. For teams that don't have joint practices this week, Week 2 of the preseason is critical.

The Carolina panthers won't play Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold against the New England Patriots Friday, yet New England will play its starters after the joint practices this week. Jordan Love will start for the Green bay Packers against the New Orleans Saints, who will be without Jameis Winston (foot). Capping off the night will be the Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams.

Below, we will track all the must-see highlights from Friday's action, the appetizer for the main course of games this weekend.

Schedule

Thursday

Bears 27, Seahawks 11 (Takeaways)

Friday

Panthers 0, Patriots 0 (First quarter - Live blog)

Saints at Packers, 8 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Texans at Rams, 10 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Saturday

Broncos at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Lions at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Commanders at Chiefs, 4 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Steelers at Jaguars, 7 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Raiders at Dolphins, 7 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

49ers at Vikings, 7 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Buccaneers at Titans, 7 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Cowboys at Chargers, 10 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Sunday

Eagles at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bengals at Giants, 7 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Ravens at Cardinals, 8 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Monday

Falcons at Jets, 8 p.m. ET (Gametracker)