The NFL preseason has reached the midway point with Week 2, which serves as the de facto "dress rehearsal" for starters to prepare for the beginning of the regular season -- which is just three weeks away. For teams that don't have joint practices this week, Week 2 of the preseason is critical.

The Carolina Panthers won't play Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold against the New England Patriots Friday, yet New England will play its starters after the joint practices this week. Jordan Love will start for the Green Bay Packers against the New Orleans Saints, who will be without Jameis Winston (foot). Capping off the night will be the Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams.

Below, we will track all the must-see highlights from Friday's action, the appetizer for the main course of games this weekend.

Schedule

Thursday

Bears 27, Seahawks 11 (Takeaways)

Friday

Patriots 10, Panthers 10 (third quarter - Live blog)

Packers 13, Saints 10 (second quarter - Gametracker)

Texans at Rams, 10 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Saturday

Broncos at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Lions at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Commanders at Chiefs, 4 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Steelers at Jaguars, 7 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Raiders at Dolphins, 7 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

49ers at Vikings, 7 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Buccaneers at Titans, 7 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Cowboys at Chargers, 10 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Sunday

Eagles at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bengals at Giants, 7 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Ravens at Cardinals, 8 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Monday

Falcons at Jets, 8 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Romeo Doubs touchdown

There's a spot for Doubs to earn snaps with the first team this year, and this touchdown catch from Jordan Love demonstrates why. Doubs came up with this impressive four-yard touchdown reception over Brian Allen to put the Packers up, 10-3, over the Saints in the second quarter. Love is starting to show trust in the fourth-round rookie.

59-yard field goal from Wil Lutz

Lutz missed all of 2021 with a core muscle injury, as the Saints missed his reliability in the kicking department. He certainly looked like his old self with this 59-yard field goal to close out the first quarter.

Just 13 of 23 on 50-plus yard field goals in his career, Lutz hitting this kick is very encouraging.

Romeo Doubs making his case to move up the depth chart

Doubs was one of the young wide receivers Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers criticized during the week, so he was in the spotlight with the second teamers participating in the majority of this one. A 17-yard catch on the opening drive on a Jordan Love throw makes a strong impression, even if Doubs failed to corral a third-down pass earlier.

Taysom Hill at tight end

No longer a quarterback for the Saints, Hill has shifted his focus to tight end for the 2022 season. The No. 2 tight end in New Orleans, Hill made an early impact by catching a 10-yard pass from Ian Book. Hill adds an extra dimension to the Saints offense in his new role, and can still play wide receiver and running back in short-yardage situations.

Nelson Agholor ignites Patriots offense

The Patriots averaged just 1.9 yards per play in the first quarter with just 21 yards of offense, but Nelson Agholor changed that with this 45-yard catch on an impressive throw from Mac Jones. Going against a second-team defense or not, this is what Patriots fans want to see from their new-look offense.

New England scored a touchdown -- a two-yard run from Ty Montgomery -- three plays later.



