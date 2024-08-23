The preseason comes to a close this weekend with a jam-packed, four-day string of games that'll conclude with a triple-header on Sunday. While the final week of the preseason oftentimes doesn't see teams roll out their starters, it is a fascinating period with players on the bubble continuing to make their case to make it onto the 53-man roster.

As they do that, we'll also get some standout plays that should wrap up this year's slate of exhibitions with an exclamation point. Below, we'll showcase all of the top highlights that come out of Week 3 of the preseason.

Carson Steele continues to shine for Chiefs

The Chiefs may have found a gem in undrafted running back Carson Steele. Throughout the preseason, the UCLA product has popped, and that continued in the finale against the Bears. In the second quarter, Steele was able to rip off a 31-yard gain that initially looked like he reached the end zone. However, after review, it was deemed he was down just short, but Andy Reid swiftly gave him the ball on the ensuing play, which he turned into a goal-line touchdown.

Richardson's sharp opening drive ends with TD

Anthony Richardson sure looked like a former top-five pick at the NFL Draft. In Indianapolis' preseason finale against the Bengals on Thursday night, Richardson was dialed in out of the gate. The second-year quarterback completed seven of his eight passes on the drive for 65 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown to pass to rookie wideout Adonai Mitchell. Facing pressure, Richardson was able to zip a pass over the middle and Mitchell fought his way over the goal line.

Colts pass rusher Laiatu Latu flashes DROY potential

Indianapolis' rookie class could be something special as soon as Year 1. The first defensive player off the board at the 2024 NFL Draft, Laiatu Latu flashed his potential early in the Colts preseason finale against the Bengals, beating the left tackle with relative ease to sack Logan Woodside. Latu is the favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and it's no surprise as to why after seeing that play.