The preseason comes to a close this weekend with a jam-packed, four-day string of games that'll conclude with a triple-header on Sunday. While the final week of the preseason oftentimes doesn't see teams roll out their starters, it is a fascinating period with players on the bubble continuing to make their case to make it onto the 53-man roster.

As they do that, we'll also get some standout plays that should wrap up this year's slate of exhibitions with an exclamation point. Below, we'll showcase all of the top highlights that come out of Week 3 of the preseason.

Baker's got the goods

Baker Mayfield was 3 of 3 for 54 yards on Tampa's opening drive against Miami. The drive's big play was Mayfield's 28-yard completion to Jalen McMillan that set up Rachaad White's short touchdown run on the next play.

Trevor Lawrence closes out preseason with two scoring drives

The Jaguars are one of the few NFL teams actually playing their starters this week, and they didn't take long to get to work against the Falcons' second-string defense. Travis Etienne ripped off a long run early on their first drive, then Trevor Lawrence found rookie Brian Thomas Jr. over the middle for a 38-yard gain to get Jacksonville into scoring position.

Along with a roughing-the-passer penalty, those two plays and another completion to Parker Washington gave Jacksonville a goal-to-go opportunity, and Lawrence capitalized by hitting Evan Engram in the back of the end zone for a score. He went 4 of 4 for 59 yards on the drive, while Etienne had four carries for 28 yards.

Lawrence connected with Engram for six on the Jaguars' next drive as well, finding him on a corner route from the slot. Engram put an absolutely nasty move on Falcons cornerback Anthony Johnson and got himself wide the heck open on the play. Lawrence finished his night 8 of 10 for 92 yards and two scores.

Ian Book finds Montrell Washington for 49-yard gain

In the fourth quarter of the final preseason game, folks are simply looking to put good film on tape for the road ahead of making their current team's roster or some other across the league. Ian Book and Montrell Washington did just that. On a second-and-6 play from their own 41-yard line, Book uncorked a deep ball up the middle of the field, which Washington was able to haul in despite two defenders between him.

That reception put the Chiefs on the doorstep of the end zone, which they found on the very next play as Book connected with tight end Baylor Cupp for the 10-yard score.

Carson Steele continues to shine for Chiefs

The Chiefs may have found a gem in undrafted running back Carson Steele. Throughout the preseason, the UCLA product has popped, and that continued in the finale against the Bears. In the second quarter, Steele was able to rip off a 31-yard gain that initially looked like he reached the end zone. However, after review, it was deemed he was down just short, but Andy Reid swiftly gave him the ball on the ensuing play, which he turned into a goal-line touchdown.

Richardson's sharp opening drive ends with TD

Anthony Richardson sure looked like a former top-five pick at the NFL Draft to begin the game. In Indianapolis' preseason finale against the Bengals on Thursday night, Richardson was dialed in out of the gate. The second-year quarterback completed seven of his eight passes on the drive for 65 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown to pass to rookie wideout Adonai Mitchell. Facing pressure, Richardson was able to zip a pass over the middle and Mitchell fought his way over the goal line.

Colts pass rusher Laiatu Latu flashes DROY potential

Indianapolis' rookie class could be something special as soon as Year 1. The first defensive player off the board at the 2024 NFL Draft, Laiatu Latu flashed his potential early in the Colts preseason finale against the Bengals, beating the left tackle with relative ease to sack Logan Woodside. Latu is the favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and it's no surprise as to why after seeing that play.