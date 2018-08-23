NFL preseason Week 3, Lions at Buccaneers: How to watch, stream on CBS and CBS All Access

It's true that you can't put stock in preseason, but the Lions' showing against the Giants in Week 2 of the preseason was pretty bad. Jake Rudock was the only bright spot in an otherwise awful performance, and the Lions are looking to bounce back in the only week of the preseason that anyone can really get takeaways from.

They'll be going up against the Buccaneers, who have looked decent thus far in the preseason. Jameis Winston had a strong performance against the Titans last week, while DeSean Jackson had a pair of catches for 73 yards. The Buccaneers are looking to show out in what promises to be an incredibly difficult NFC South, and this week should give fans a look at what they can expect on the field -- at least once Winston returns from his three-game suspension to start the regular season.

The Lions will look to see how game-ready players like Kerryon Johnson are, whereas the Buccaneers are still trying to figure out exactly what their rushing attack will look like come the regular season after fielding one of football's worst rushing attacks in 2017.

Here's how you can watch Week 3 of the preseason.

NFL preseason Week 3: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Date: Friday, Aug. 24



Time: 8 p.m. ET



Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida



Channel: CBS



Stream: CBS All Access (Try for free)



Prediction

The Lions are the Vegas underdogs in this matchup, but who will win? Head over to SportsLine to see which side a top expert is taking in the game.