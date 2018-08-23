NFL preseason Week 3, Saints at Chargers: How to watch, stream on CBS and CBS All Access

The NFL's third week of the preseason is generally referred to as the dress rehearsal, which is to say it's the most fans will see of their starters before the season starts. With that in mind, the Saints are returning to face the team Drew Brees started his career with -- albeit in a different city -- the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both of these teams have high hopes coming into this season, as longtime friends Philip Rivers and Drew Brees try to get season ready before their Sept. 9 opening day. The Saints should see heavy playing time from stars like Brees, Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, whereas the Chargers should be fielding a lot of Rivers, Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen.

The Saints are trying to build off of a playoff appearance last season, whereas the Chargers are looking to take the next step and get back into the postseason behind a talented core of players.

Desperately wish you had a 30-minutes-or-so, daily NFL podcast in your podcast app every morning by 6 a.m.? Put some Pick Six Podcast in your life and join Will Brinson as he breaks down the latest news and notes from around the league, as well as the win totals on a team-by-team schedule. It's a daily dose of football to get you right for that commute or gym trip. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play

Here's how you can watch Week 3 of the preseason.

NFL preseason Week 3: Saints vs. Chargers