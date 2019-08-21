NFL Preseason Week 3 schedule: Dates, times, TV, how to stream every out-of-market game live

Week 3 of the NFL preseason is typically the "dress rehearsal" for NFL teams as they play the first-team starters to prepare for the first week of the regular season. For many teams, the first-team offense and defense will play at least a half of football in the most exciting week of the exhibition slate. This week is the closest thing to regular season football fans will see in August.

Of course, some teams won't play their starting quarterbacks in fear of injury, but many of the first-team signal-callers will see some action this week. Starting quarterbacks and depth chart battles will be decided this week as well.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Week 3 of the NFL preseason:

Note: All times Eastern.

Thursday, August 22

Giants at Bengals, 7 p.m.: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has looked impressive his first two preseason games, but does that increase his chances of starting week 1? Not likely, but the Giants will get an opportunity to see how Jones looks against a first-team defense if he enters the game early enough. The Bengals will get an extended look at the offense without A.J. Green, who is out with ankle surgery.

Redskins at Falcons, 7:30 p.m: Who's going to be the Redskins starting quarterback? Head coach Jay Gruden may have an answer after the third preseason game as Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins are expected to play against first-team defenses. Keenum will start, but how long will he play? Running back Derrius Guice is expected to see his first game action after tearing his ACL last year. Not that it matters, but the Falcons have lost 11 straight preseason games. Kicker Giorgio Tavecchio has struggled this preseason, making just 4 of 7 field goals. The Falcons moved on from longtime kicker Matt Bryant after 2018.

Panthers at Patriots, 7:30 p.m.: Tom Brady is the unquestioned start (duh), but the backup quarterback battle could be interesting if Jarrett Stidham plays well against a first-team defense. If Stidham plays well, the Patriots could move on from longtime backup Brian Hoyer. The Panthers will play Cam Newton for the first time this preseason as he tests his new throwing motion since receiving shoulder surgery in the offseason. Newton will play, but how many snaps he takes is under wraps.

Ravens at Eagles, 7:30 p.m.: Both the Ravens and Eagles saw plenty of each other in joint practice this week, so many starters may not play this one. The Eagles many sit out Carson Wentz the entire preseason, but it will be interesting if new quarterback Josh McCown gets a few snaps days after signing with the team. Miles Sanders will get more carries against a first-team defense as the Eagles will look to showcase him. The Ravens defense looked impressive in the joint practices, but likely won't see the same test Thursday night. The Ravens are missing three offensive linemen and first-round draft pick Marquise Brown sat out Tuesday's practice, so will be hard to judge how their offense looks.

Packers at Raiders, 8 p.m. (IG Field, Winnipeg): The NFL has not played a preseason game in Canada since 1998, but the Packers and Raiders will bring American Football to Winnipeg. Will any starters play in this game? The Packers are still deciding whether to play Aaron Rodgers. Linebacker Rashan Gary has not appeared on the stat sheet as he learns a new position from the defensive end (which he played at Michigan) spot he played the most defensive snaps on the team. The Raiders may actually see Antonio Brown on the field this week after the seemingly never-ending helmet saga may actually have a conclusion.

Jaguars at Dolphins, 8 p.m., Fox: The Dolphins may have their starting quarterback, even though head coach Brian Flores may not admit it..yet. Ryan Fitzpatrick is getting his chance for extended snaps with the first team, similar to what Josh Rosen experienced last week. Fitzpatrick is the leader in the clubhouse for the starting job as Flores doesn't appear sold on Rosen at his time. Nick Foles is expected to see his first snaps for the Jaguars as the team gets their first look at the former Super Bowl MVP.

Friday, August 23

Browns at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network: Browns fans will get the new-look offense in for potentially a half of play in their dress rehearsal for the season opener. The Browns have been hyped for their talented roster and strong offseason, but this will be the best look how it all comes together before Week 1. Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will miss the game as the team attempts to get him healthy for the regular season. Head coach Bruce Arians indicated he will pull the starters if they play well early. Rookie kicker Matt Gay looks to have the edge in the kicking competition, but Cairo Santos will get the first "long kick," per Arians.

Bills at Lions, 8 p.m., CBS: Christian Ware has been the darling in Buffalo as the former rugby star looks to make the roster. Ware has averaged over 29 yards per touch in two preseason games. The Bills also have a starting running back battle with LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore, which makes things interesting which player will get more snaps with the starters. The Lions have yet to see defensive end Trey Flowers this preseason, as head coach Matt Patricia has been resting veteran players. The same applies to franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, as it has yet to be seen if he'll play.

Saturday, August 24

Cardinals at Vikings, 1 p.m., NFL Network: A Saturday matinee for the Cardinals as their struggling first-team offense has yet to score a point this preseason. Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid attack will get an excellent test against a very good Vikings defense, one the head coach may actually attempt to open up a bit of the playbook for. Kyler Murray struggled in his second preseason outing, but the No. 1 overall pick isn't worried. The Vikings have depth issues at defensive back with Holton Hill's suspension and Mike Hughes still rehabbing from a torn ACL making the cornerback situation intriguing behind the starting trio of Trae Waynes, Xavier Rhodes, and Mackensie Alexander.

Texans at Cowboys, 7 p.m., NFL Network

The Texans offensive line appears to be a train wreck as the preseason wears on, meaning quarterback Deshaun Watson could be on the ground a bunch this year. Left tackle Matt Kalil is injured and right tackle Seantrel Henderson has a history of injuries. First-round pick Tytus Howard has been working at offensive guard, but may be needed at tackle if Kalil is injured into the year. The Cowboys drama revolves around Ezekiel Elliott and his contract situation, but he's not playing Saturday. Rookie running back Tony Pollard has garnered a lot of hype from the front office and coaching staff.

Bears at Colts, 7 p.m.: The Bears released kicker Elliott Fry last week, which would indicate Eddy Pineiro has the kicking job. Pineiro will get all the kicks on Saturday in his solo tryout for the job. A bad night may force the Bears to seek a veteran kicker off the street. The Colts offense will get an extended look with Jacoby Brissett at the helm since Andrew Luck is out with a high ankle injury -- it may keep him out for the start of the season.

Saints at Jets, 7:30 p.m.: Taysom Hill has been impressive this preseason as the backup quarterback for the Saints, but the third preseason game is the one Drew Brees typically plays a few series. Saints fans should get a good look at Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray in their revamped backfield. Le'Veon Bell isn't playing for the Jets, who are banged up at cornerback. Safety Jamal Adams admitted he would play cornerback if the Jets asked, which they could test this week.

49ers at Chiefs, 8 p.m.: Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't looked great this preseason, 11 months removed from a torn ACL. Garoppolo will get more than a half to rebound from his 1 for 6 performance last Monday. The 49ers offense will also get an extended look at the revamped backfield with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida. The 49ers have a crowded wide receiver battle that is worth a watch. The Chiefs may have a running back-by-committee in the works with Damien Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Darwin Thompson, which makes Saturday's game interesting in what direction Andy Reid goes in.

Broncos at Rams, 9 p.m.: Denver's defense looks impressive with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, and they'll look strong against the Rams (as Sean McVay just doesn't play starters in the preseason). Joe Flacco will be the one to watch for Denver as he'll get many series in the Broncos new-look offense. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was also impressive last week, eight months after he tore his Achilles.

The Rams don't play first-team players, but Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown should get an extended look at running back. With Todd Gurley's freak knee injury from last season, the Rams need a No. 2 back to emerge.

Seahawks at Chargers, 10 p.m., NFL Network: The Seahawks are looking to get their running backs involved in the passing game more this year, making Saturday's game more intriguing for Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny. Seattle will be playing Tyler Lockett more in Doug Baldwin's spot as the No. 1 wide receiver, playing the majority of the slot. Behind Lockett, the Seahawks won't have D.K. Metcalf until the start of the regular season, giving Jaron Brown more of an opportunity to showcase with more snaps. Philip Rivers is expected to see his first preseason action, but the Chargers still have questions at running back with Melvin Gordon's holdout. More carries for Austin Ekeler is something to watch in this one.

Sunday, August 25

Steelers at Titans, 8 p.m., NBC: The Steelers' starters are expected to play at least a half in what has been an uneventful preseason, which is a great thing after the offseason sagas of Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown the past few years. JuJu Smith-Schuster will get an extended look as the No. 1 while James Washington appears to be showing flashes of potential as a starting wide receiver. For the Titans, running back Derrick Henry hasn't played this preseason (foot) but returned to practice this week. Tennessee has to decide whether Henry actually has to play this preseason since he's the focal point of their offense.