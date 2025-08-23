NFL preseason Week 3 scores, highlights, analysis: Shedeur Sanders playing for Browns

The clock is about to strike midnight on the 2025 NFL preseason. This is the final weekend of exhibition action as teams gear up for the start of the regular season and 53-man roster cutdown day on Tuesday.

Saturday's slate marks yet another opportunity for players to show they belong on a 53-man roster or practice squad. Some starters will play in the final week as a tune-up for Week 1, while other teams will rest players that are going to make the roster.

This makes the final preseason slate a mixed bag. The reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs played their starters, including Patrick Mahomes, while the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles rested the majority of their first-team starters on Friday. The Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, started No. 1 overall draft pick Cameron Ward on Friday, one day before the Cleveland Browns were set to reintroduce their own rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, to the NFL landscape.

Find major Friday takeaways, plus a live blog of Saturday action, right here:

Patrick Mahomes shines in third preseason game

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid typically plays his starters throughout the preseason. That held true in the preseason finale, as Mahomes ended up playing more than expected.

Mahomes looked in midseason form, hitting Tyquan Thornton for a 58-yard completion -- which was a vintage Mahomes deep ball. He hit Travis Kelce on a touch pass over the middle for 20 yards and a had a touchdown pass to Rashee Rice that showcased the chemistry between the two.

Mahomes finished 8 of 13 for 143 yards and a touchdown (124.8 rating), as the 143 yards were the most he's ever had in a preseason game. The Chiefs scored on all three series that Mahomes played.

Mahomes looks primed for a big year. He has the playmakers around him as well.

Cameron Ward looks ready for Week 1

Ward didn't play in much of the third preseason game, but the No. 1 overall pick is the Titans' Week 1 starter. He went 3 of 4 for 36 yards in his two series, the highlight being a 17-yard dart to Van Jefferson in the first quarter.

On Ward's second series, he led the Titans on a 13-play drive that went 90 yards for the touchdown. Ward showed poise in the pocket and accuracy in his throws. The Titans' revamped offensive line also helped Ward throughout the night.

The Titans appear on the upswing. Ward's play this preseason certainly gives them optimism.

Van Jefferson makes push for roster spot

The Titans used two fourth-round picks on wide receiver in this year's draft, Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, while also signing Tyler Lockett in free agency. They added talent at the position for Ward, as they only had Ridley to throw to last season.

Jefferson was one of those free agent signings, but he only signed a one-year, $1.67 million deal. Basically, a roster spot isn't guaranteed for Jefferson -- as he's on the roster bubble in Tennessee.

Jefferson had a strong game on Friday, his final opportunity to make the roster. He had three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, including 65-yard score on a catch and run in the second quarter. Jefferson was also the recipient of Ward's 17-yard strike in the first quarter.

Did Jefferson make enough of an impression for Tennessee to keep him? He made this decision tougher.

Caleb Williams has final tune-up for Week 1

Williams also started in Friday's game against the Chiefs, getting a few series in before the Week 1 showdown against the Vikings. He finished 11 of 15 for 113 yards and a touchdown, playing the entire first half.

The Bears scored twice on Williams' four possessions, but those came when the Chiefs starters were pulled from the game. He did have a touchdown pass to Rome Odunze, and continued to read through his progressions well.

Williams finished his preseason completing 17 of 25 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns to zero interceptions (122.1 rating). The Bears have to be encouraged by how comfortable Williams has looked throughout the preseason.

Big night for NFC East kickers

The Eagles and Cowboys didn't play their starters in their preseason finale, but their kickers were able to get some field goal attempts in. Jake Elliott was impressive in his field goal attempts, going 3 of 3 on kicks of 40+ yards and 4 of 4 overall. Elliott made kicks of 51 and 53 yards in the first half, and a 45-yard field goal in the fourth quarter in the Eagles' victory.

Brandon Aubrey also looked in midseason form, hitting a 64-yard field goal just prior to half for the Cowboys. This was his only attempt of the game, but it was a highlight.

Elliott and Aubrey appear primed for good seasons again.