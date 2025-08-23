NFL preseason Week 3 scores, highlights, analysis: Shedeur Sanders playing for Browns

Tyler Shough runs it in for a score
The Saints' quarterback battle continues with the rookie second-rounder dashing to the end zone to pull New Orleans within one score of the Denver Broncos. Shough has turned it around since an ugly start.
The clock is about to strike midnight on the 2025 NFL preseason. This is the final weekend of exhibition action as teams gear up for the start of the regular season and 53-man roster cutdown day on Tuesday.
Saturday's slate marks yet another opportunity for players to show they belong on a 53-man roster or practice squad. Some starters will play in the final week as a tune-up for Week 1, while other teams will rest players that are going to make the roster.
This makes the final preseason slate a mixed bag. The reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs played their starters, including Patrick Mahomes, while the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles rested the majority of their first-team starters on Friday. The Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, started No. 1 overall draft pick Cameron Ward on Friday, one day before the Cleveland Browns were set to reintroduce their own rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, to the NFL landscape.
Find major Friday takeaways, plus a live blog of Saturday action, right here:
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid typically plays his starters throughout the preseason. That held true in the preseason finale, as Mahomes ended up playing more than expected.
Mahomes looked in midseason form, hitting Tyquan Thornton for a 58-yard completion -- which was a vintage Mahomes deep ball. He hit Travis Kelce on a touch pass over the middle for 20 yards and a had a touchdown pass to Rashee Rice that showcased the chemistry between the two.
Mahomes finished 8 of 13 for 143 yards and a touchdown (124.8 rating), as the 143 yards were the most he's ever had in a preseason game. The Chiefs scored on all three series that Mahomes played.
Mahomes looks primed for a big year. He has the playmakers around him as well.
Ward didn't play in much of the third preseason game, but the No. 1 overall pick is the Titans' Week 1 starter. He went 3 of 4 for 36 yards in his two series, the highlight being a 17-yard dart to Van Jefferson in the first quarter.
On Ward's second series, he led the Titans on a 13-play drive that went 90 yards for the touchdown. Ward showed poise in the pocket and accuracy in his throws. The Titans' revamped offensive line also helped Ward throughout the night.
The Titans appear on the upswing. Ward's play this preseason certainly gives them optimism.
The Titans used two fourth-round picks on wide receiver in this year's draft, Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, while also signing Tyler Lockett in free agency. They added talent at the position for Ward, as they only had Ridley to throw to last season.
Jefferson was one of those free agent signings, but he only signed a one-year, $1.67 million deal. Basically, a roster spot isn't guaranteed for Jefferson -- as he's on the roster bubble in Tennessee.
Jefferson had a strong game on Friday, his final opportunity to make the roster. He had three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, including 65-yard score on a catch and run in the second quarter. Jefferson was also the recipient of Ward's 17-yard strike in the first quarter.
Did Jefferson make enough of an impression for Tennessee to keep him? He made this decision tougher.
Williams also started in Friday's game against the Chiefs, getting a few series in before the Week 1 showdown against the Vikings. He finished 11 of 15 for 113 yards and a touchdown, playing the entire first half.
The Bears scored twice on Williams' four possessions, but those came when the Chiefs starters were pulled from the game. He did have a touchdown pass to Rome Odunze, and continued to read through his progressions well.
Williams finished his preseason completing 17 of 25 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns to zero interceptions (122.1 rating). The Bears have to be encouraged by how comfortable Williams has looked throughout the preseason.
The Eagles and Cowboys didn't play their starters in their preseason finale, but their kickers were able to get some field goal attempts in. Jake Elliott was impressive in his field goal attempts, going 3 of 3 on kicks of 40+ yards and 4 of 4 overall. Elliott made kicks of 51 and 53 yards in the first half, and a 45-yard field goal in the fourth quarter in the Eagles' victory.
Brandon Aubrey also looked in midseason form, hitting a 64-yard field goal just prior to half for the Cowboys. This was his only attempt of the game, but it was a highlight.
Elliott and Aubrey appear primed for good seasons again.
Not the prettiest start for the rookie, who's working with Cleveland Browns reserves against Los Angeles. Sanders has led three series in the second half so far, mustering just three plays apiece. His latest drive ended with a fumble after some pressure off the blind side:
The rookie quarterback followed Spencer Rattler in the order against the Denver Broncos, and he lost the ball on a hit from Que Robinson. Shough has also completed just 6 of his first 12 passes on the day.
How about a late entry to Indianapolis' quarterback competition?! Leonard may be entrenched as a third-stringer to Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson, but the rookie hit Laquon Treadwell for a nice deep score against the Cincinnati Bengals:
Shedeur Sanders may be the talk of Cleveland's quarterback room, and Joe Flacco may be the starter, but Gabriel fared pretty well in extended action against the Los Angeles Rams, finishing the first half 12 of 19 for 192 yards and a touchdown. His final series was an 11-play, 86-yard drive that ended in the end zone.
Well, folks, 60-yard kicks may well be the new 50-yarders. Loop, the rookie sixth-rounder, drilled a 61-yarder against the Washington Commanders on Saturday to keep special teamers in the preseason spotlight:
Originally signed as an undrafted rookie in 2023, the former UT Martin signal-caller showcased nice touch against the Cleveland Browns, pulling Los Angeles within three just before halftime:
The 40-year-old Cleveland Browns quarterback opened the club's exhibition finale against the Los Angeles Rams, getting some warm-up reps in advance of his Week 1 start. He was fairly crisp out of the gate, shaking off a first-drive three-and-out to lead Cleveland on a nearly four-minute touchdown drive capped with a dart to rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaac TeSlaa, the Lions' third-round draft pick out of Arkansas, is shaping up for a sizable role out wide, beating the Houston Texans deep for a long touchdown grab from backup Kyle Allen:
It's pretty safe to say Hartman, the undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest, is a long shot to stick on Washington's final roster. His turnover-riddled preseason continued Saturday, as Baltimore forced a fumble of the young quarterback not long after also nabbing a pick six:
The undrafted Texas product, recently cleared of sexual assault charges, is in uniform out wide for his first on-field action with Cleveland, days after inking a fully guaranteed contract with the team.
Every player on the Cowboys -- playing or not playing -- are wearing jerseys in this picture. Except for Parsons, who is in the midst of a contract dispute. Regular season opener in 13 days.
Milton with a nice touch pass for the score here. He's 10 of 18 for 132 yards as a touchdown tonight. Struggled early on this preseason, so tonight's performance is encouraging.
Brandon Aubrey just drilled a 64-yard FG to close the first half for the Cowboys. Not much excitement in this game, but Aubrey is arguably the best kicker in football. Another 60+ yard kick for Aubrey.
Johnson is a candidate for the practice squad and is getting valuable time tonight. This 15-yard TD run has highlighted his night -- 10 carries for 56 yards (5.6 YPC).
Ward went 3-for-4 for 36 yards in his two series, leading the Titans to a TD on his serios series before exiting. The Week 1 starter had a highlight throw to Van Jefferson for 17 yards. Jefferson is having a big night with a 65-yard touchdown catch.
Jefferson is on the roster bubble for the Titans, but this 65-yard TD on a catch and run may change soem minds in Tennessee. The Titans may need a veteran presence for Cameron Ward.
Ward did not throw this TD pass. Brandon Allen did.
Andy Reid typically plays his starters in the third preseason game, which means Mahomes is in the game. This 18-yard run is part of an 8-for-13 night for Mahomes, which he has 143 yards and a TD.
Blue is making his preseason debut tonight for the Cowboys. He appears to factor into the RB equation here, as he scores on a 1-yard TD run.
Nickerson is the oldest player on the Eagles defense at 30. He's still considered a longshot to make the team, but he'll hang around. Nickerson has been doing that in this league for years. He'll have a spot on the Eagles practice squad, at least.
Two 50+ FGs made for Elliott tonight.
Metchie was acquired from the Texans in a trade last week.
Eagles-Jets set to kick off the slate of four preseason games. Vikings and Titans on CBS at 8.