The NFL preseason has reached its final week, and we have two great games lined up for you this Thursday night. First, the Green Bay Packers take a trip to Arrowhead to play the Kansas City Chiefs, and shortly after, the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans battle in their final preseason bout.

Each of the 32 NFL teams will handle this week differently. Some will play their starters a little, some will play their starters more and some not at all. In reality, this week is more about the reserves, as coaching staffs around the league figure out who will make their 53-man rosters.

Below, we will break down highlights from all 16 preseason games. Keep this post bookmarked, as it will be your one-stop shop for everything you need to see.

Schedule

Thursday

Packers 0, Chiefs 0, 1st Quarter (GameTracker)

49ers 0, Texans 0, 1st Quarter (GameTracker)

Friday

Bills at Panthers, 7 p.m. ET

Seahawks at Cowboys, 8 p.m. ET, NFLN

Chargers at Saints, 8 p.m. ET

Patriots at Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday

Jaguars at Falcons, 3 p.m. ET, NFLN

Rams at Bengals, 6 p.m. ET, NFLN

Cardinals at Titans, 7 p.m. ET

Bears at Browns, 7 p.m. ET

Eagles at Dolphins, 7 p.m. ET

Commanders at Ravens, 7 p.m. ET

Buccaneers at Colts, 7:30 p.m. ET

Vikings at Broncos, 9 p.m. ET, NFLN

Sunday



Giants at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, NFLN

Lions at Steelers, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

'Choir huddle' honors Len Dawson

Earlier this week, legendary Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passed away at 87. The former No. 5 overall pick was a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, NFL Man of the Year and a Chiefs legend. To open up the Chiefs' Thursday night preseason matchup, Patrick Mahomes took the field and lined his offense up in the famous "choir huddle" to honor Dawson.

After the delay of game penalty, which was declined by the Packers, Mahomes trotted off the field.