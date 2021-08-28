Week 3 of the NFL preseason is in full swing as four games went down on Friday night -- along with six on Saturday and five more Sunday -- to make up Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason, so there are plenty of highlights to go around. We'll be adding our takeaways here as the games end:

Friday

Eagles 31, Jets 31 (takeaways)

Panthers 34, Steelers 9 (takeaways)

Saturday

Packers at Bills (takeaways)

Sunday

Jaguars at Cowboys (takeaways)

Patriots at Giants (takeaways)

And here's a look at what stood out from each game of the final preseason weekend below:

Friday

Colts 27, Lions 17

Indianapolis trailed 17-9 through three quarters before rallying to defeat the Lions in Detroit, 27-17. Deon Jackson scored two fourth quarter touchdowns that included a 42-yard run serving as the game's final touchdown. Jackson's first touchdown plus his two-point conversion run tied the score with 11:32 remaining. Curtis Bolton's interception interception moments later set up Rodrigo Blankenship's go-ahead field goal. Colts quarterback Jacob Eason went 10-of-14 for 74 yards, while Lions quarterback David Blough went 13-of-21 for 117 yards with an interception. Indy also lost QB Sam Ehlinger, who showcased play-making ability on a scramble and deep ball, to a potentially serious knee injury.

Chiefs 28, Vikings 25

The Chiefs made light work of the Vikings' defense early on, with Patrick Mahomes suiting up and hitting No. 1 wideout Tyreek Hill for a 35-yard score to help Kansas City go up 14-0 in the first. Undrafted reserve QB Shane Buechele got most of the work under center, though, finishing the night 20 of 33 for 233 yards, two touchdowns and one pick. Former undrafted running back Derrick Gore was the real star for K.C., totaling 106 yards and scoring on a 56-yard catch-and-run to make his case for a roster spot. Rookie QB Kellen Mond helped Minnesota move the ball on the ground, gaining 40 yards himself and watching as Asim Rose ran for two TDs to narrow the score in the fourth. Fifteen points by Minnesota in the final frame couldn't stop the Chiefs from claiming a 28-25 victory and solidifying a perfect 2021 preseason.

Saturday

Ravens at Washington

Bears at Titans

Buccaneers at Texans

Rams at Broncos

Chargers at Seahawks

Sunday

Dolphins at Bengals

Raiders at 49ers

Browns at Falcons

