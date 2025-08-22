Ward went 3-for-4 for 36 yards in his two series, leading the Titans to a TD on his serios series before exiting. The Week 1 starter had a highlight throw to Van Jefferson for 17 yards. Jefferson is having a big night with a 65-yard touchdown catch.
NFL preseason Week 3 updates, scores, highlights, analysis: Cameron Ward gears up for rookie season
Everything to know about the third week of the preseason right here
The clock is about to strike midnight on the 2025 NFL preseason. Already, the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers have all turned the page toward the regular season after rolling through their final exhibitions on Thursday night, and now eight more teams will do the same on Friday night.
Four matchups are on deck, including the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Tennessee Titans on CBS. After that, the final 10 preseason matchups will unfold on Saturday and it'll be full steam head to the game counting for real.
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
- Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
- Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans, 8 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
- Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Of course, this final preseason slate is a mixed bag. Some teams will use it as a dress rehearsal of sorts to give their starters one last moment to shake off the offseason rest. Meanwhile, others will exclusively play reserves to preserve health, along with getting a better look at some of their potential depth pieces as they continue to formulate their opening 53-man roster.
Below, you can catch all of the top highlights from these upcoming exhibitions and expert analysis on all the notable developments.
Jefferson is on the roster bubble for the Titans, but this 65-yard TD on a catch and run may change soem minds in Tennessee. The Titans may need a veteran presence for Cameron Ward.
Ward did not throw this TD pass. Brandon Allen did.
Andy Reid typically plays his starters in the third preseason game, which means Mahomes is in the game. This 18-yard run is part of an 8-for-13 night for Mahomes, which he has 143 yards and a TD.
Blue is making his preseason debut tonight for the Cowboys. He appears to factor into the RB equation here, as he scores on a 1-yard TD run.
Nickerson is the oldest player on the Eagles defense at 30. He's still considered a longshot to make the team, but he'll hang around. Nickerson has been doing that in this league for years. He'll have a spot on the Eagles practice squad, at least.
Two 50+ FGs made for Elliott tonight.
Metchie was acquired from the Texans in a trade last week.
Eagles-Jets set to kick off the slate of four preseason games. Vikings and Titans on CBS at 8.
