NFL preseason Week 3 updates, scores, highlights, analysis: Shedeur Sanders struggles in final showing

The NFL preseason comes to an end with 10 games on Saturday

The clock is about to strike midnight on the 2025 NFL preseason. After exhibitions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, teams are putting the final touches on the summer before the regular season, and players on the bubble are giving front offices one last showing before cutdown day on Tuesday. 

Saturday's slate was the largest of the three-day window, and was admittedly a mixed bag in terms of everyday starters playing or if teams opted to give reserves all of the run. For instance, Bo Nix and the Broncos starters played for a time in Week 3 as did Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Brown starters. On the flip side, the Buffalo Bills are keeping NFL MVP Josh Allen on ice for the finale (meaning he didn't play at all this preseason), which falls in line with the approach the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles took with Jalen Hurts and their starters. 

No matter if the guys we'll see in Week 1 played or kept on the shelf, there was plenty of storylines to come out of the final week of the preseason. Below, you can find out takeaways from Friday along with Saturday's action. 

Shedeur Sanders struggles in final showing

Sanders was arguably the story of the 2025 preseason, particularly after his strong debut in the opener. However, the rookie fifth-round pick missed Week 2 due to injury, and then made his return to the field on Saturday to lackluster results. Sanders was the third quarterback up after Joe Flacco (the Week 1 starter) got the nod to begin the game and was followed by fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Both quarterbacks fared well during their time on the field, but then things changed with Sanders, who completed just three of his six passes for 14 yards and was sacked a total of five times. 

Sanders was ultimately relieved by Tyler Huntley at the 2:03 mark of the fourth quarter, which is hardly a good sign in regards to his chances of making the opening 53-man roster. 

Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton are in midseason form

Denver was one of the teams to play its starters in the final week of the preseason, and it was an efficient showing for Bo Nix through the air, completing 10 of his 14 throws for 110 yards and a touchdown. That score came on a 19-yard connection with top wideout Courtland Sutton, who finished the game with four receptions for 83 yards and this touchdown. 

Prior to this touchdown, Nix and Sutton setup the score with a 43-yard gain deep down the left sideline. 

Safe to say these two are ready for the regular season.

Isaac TeSlaa will be a force for the Lions

The Lions didn't play its starters in the finale, but one name folks should remember for the regular season is third-round rookie Isaac TeSlaa. The wideout has been on a tear throughout the preseason, including in this matchup against Houston where he caught two passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. This summer, TeSlaa has caught 10 of his 13 targets for 146 yards and three touchdowns. He could be the WR3 on the Lions depth chart by the end of the season. 

Patrick Mahomes shines in third preseason game

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid typically plays his starters throughout the preseason. That held true in the preseason finale, as Mahomes ended up playing more than expected. 

Mahomes looked in midseason form, hitting Tyquan Thornton for a 58-yard completion -- which was a vintage Mahomes deep ball. He hit Travis Kelce on a touch pass over the middle for 20 yards and a had a touchdown pass to Rashee Rice that showcased the chemistry between the two. 

Mahomes finished 8 of 13 for 143 yards and a touchdown (124.8 rating), as the 143 yards were the most he's ever had in a preseason game. The Chiefs scored on all three series that Mahomes played. 

Mahomes looks primed for a big year. He has the playmakers around him as well. 

Cameron Ward looks ready for Week 1

Ward didn't play in much of the third preseason game, but the No. 1 overall pick is the Titans' Week 1 starter. He went 3 of 4 for 36 yards in his two series, the highlight being a 17-yard dart to Van Jefferson in the first quarter. 

On Ward's second series, he led the Titans on a 13-play drive that went 90 yards for the touchdown. Ward showed poise in the pocket and accuracy in his throws. The Titans' revamped offensive line also helped Ward throughout the night. 

The Titans appear on the upswing. Ward's play this preseason certainly gives them optimism. 

Van Jefferson makes push for roster spot

The Titans used two fourth-round picks on wide receiver in this year's draft, Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, while also signing Tyler Lockett in free agency. They added talent at the position for Ward, as they only had Ridley to throw to last season.

Jefferson was one of those free agent signings, but he only signed a one-year, $1.67 million deal. Basically, a roster spot isn't guaranteed for Jefferson -- as he's on the roster bubble in Tennessee. 

Jefferson had a strong game on Friday, his final opportunity to make the roster. He had three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, including 65-yard score on a catch and run in the second quarter. Jefferson was also the recipient of Ward's 17-yard strike in the first quarter. 

Did Jefferson make enough of an impression for Tennessee to keep him? He made this decision tougher. 

Caleb Williams has final tune-up for Week 1

Williams also started in Friday's game against the Chiefs, getting a few series in before the Week 1 showdown against the Vikings. He finished 11 of 15 for 113 yards and a touchdown, playing the entire first half. 

The Bears scored twice on Williams' four possessions, but those came when the Chiefs starters were pulled from the game. He did have a touchdown pass to Rome Odunze, and continued to read through his progressions well.

Williams finished his preseason completing 17 of 25 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns to zero interceptions (122.1 rating). The Bears have to be encouraged by how comfortable Williams has looked throughout the preseason. 

Big night for NFC East kickers

The Eagles and Cowboys didn't play their starters in their preseason finale, but their kickers were able to get some field goal attempts in. Jake Elliott was impressive in his field goal attempts, going 3 of 3 on kicks of 40+ yards and 4 of 4 overall. Elliott made kicks of 51 and 53 yards in the first half, and a 45-yard field goal in the fourth quarter in the Eagles' victory.

Brandon Aubrey also looked in midseason form, hitting a 64-yard field goal just prior to half for the Cowboys. This was his only attempt of the game, but it was a highlight. 

Elliott and Aubrey appear primed for good seasons again. 

Shilo Sanders ejected after throwing punch

Shilo Sanders took "fighting for a roster spot" a little too literally. Sanders -- the brother of Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders -- was ejected during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason finale after throwing a punch. The undrafted free agent safety was being blocked by Bills tight end Zach Davison and ended up punching him at the end of the play, leading to his disqualification. 

 
Jalen Milroe fires first preseason TD

The Seattle Seahawks rookie is showcasing his dual-threat skills against the Green Bay Packers:

 
Tru Edwards with the catch of the preseason?

Dresser Win fires one on fourth down against the Browns, and undrafted Louisiana Tech product Tru Edwards shows off elite focus to make this sideline grab:

 
Tyler Shough runs it in for a score

The Saints' quarterback battle continues with the rookie second-rounder dashing to the end zone to pull New Orleans within one score of the Denver Broncos. Shough has turned it around since an ugly start.

 
Shedeur Sanders loses fumble vs. Rams

Not the prettiest start for the rookie, who's working with Cleveland Browns reserves against Los Angeles. Sanders has led three series in the second half so far, mustering just three plays apiece. His latest drive ended with a fumble after some pressure off the blind side:

 
Tyler Shough loses fumble in Saints' QB competition

The rookie quarterback followed Spencer Rattler in the order against the Denver Broncos, and he lost the ball on a hit from Que Robinson. Shough has also completed just 6 of his first 12 passes on the day.

 
Riley Leonard launches TD for the Colts

How about a late entry to Indianapolis' quarterback competition?! Leonard may be entrenched as a third-stringer to Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson, but the rookie hit Laquon Treadwell for a nice deep score against the Cincinnati Bengals:

 
Dillon Gabriel operates efficiently for Browns

Shedeur Sanders may be the talk of Cleveland's quarterback room, and Joe Flacco may be the starter, but Gabriel fared pretty well in extended action against the Los Angeles Rams, finishing the first half 12 of 19 for 192 yards and a touchdown. His final series was an 11-play, 86-yard drive that ended in the end zone.

 
Tyler Loop drills 61-yard FG for Ravens

Well, folks, 60-yard kicks may well be the new 50-yarders. Loop, the rookie sixth-rounder, drilled a 61-yarder against the Washington Commanders on Saturday to keep special teamers in the preseason spotlight:

 
Dresser Winn flashes as Rams' backup QB

Originally signed as an undrafted rookie in 2023, the former UT Martin signal-caller showcased nice touch against the Cleveland Browns, pulling Los Angeles within three just before halftime:

 
Joe Flacco turns in crisp preseason start

The 40-year-old Cleveland Browns quarterback opened the club's exhibition finale against the Los Angeles Rams, getting some warm-up reps in advance of his Week 1 start. He was fairly crisp out of the gate, shaking off a first-drive three-and-out to lead Cleveland on a nearly four-minute touchdown drive capped with a dart to rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

 
The TeSlaa Show rolls on in Detroit

Isaac TeSlaa, the Lions' third-round draft pick out of Arkansas, is shaping up for a sizable role out wide, beating the Houston Texans deep for a long touchdown grab from backup Kyle Allen:

 
Commanders' Sam Hartman swarmed by Ravens

It's pretty safe to say Hartman, the undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest, is a long shot to stick on Washington's final roster. His turnover-riddled preseason continued Saturday, as Baltimore forced a fumble of the young quarterback not long after also nabbing a pick six:

 
Isaiah Bond makes Browns debut

The undrafted Texas product, recently cleared of sexual assault charges, is in uniform out wide for his first on-field action with Cleveland, days after inking a fully guaranteed contract with the team.

 
Micah Parsons -- only one not in uniform

Every player on the Cowboys -- playing or not playing -- are wearing jerseys in this picture. Except for Parsons, who is in the midst of a contract dispute. Regular season opener in 13 days. 

Jeff Kerr
August 23, 2025, 2:13 AM
Aug. 22, 2025, 10:13 pm EDT
 
Best Joe Milton has looked

Milton with a nice touch pass for the score here. He's 10 of 18 for 132 yards as a touchdown tonight. Struggled early on this preseason, so tonight's performance is encouraging. 

Jeff Kerr
August 23, 2025, 1:57 AM
Aug. 22, 2025, 9:57 pm EDT
 
We had a 70-yard FG this preseason -- and now a 64-yard FG

Brandon Aubrey just drilled a 64-yard FG to close the first half for the Cowboys. Not much excitement in this game, but Aubrey is arguably the best kicker in football. Another 60+ yard kick for Aubrey. 

Jeff Kerr
August 23, 2025, 1:49 AM
Aug. 22, 2025, 9:49 pm EDT
 
Nice cutback by Montrell Johnson for the TD

Johnson is a candidate for the practice squad and is getting valuable time tonight. This 15-yard TD run has highlighted his night -- 10 carries for 56 yards (5.6 YPC).

Jeff Kerr
August 23, 2025, 1:34 AM
Aug. 22, 2025, 9:34 pm EDT
 
Cam Ward plays two series

Ward went 3-for-4 for 36 yards in his two series, leading the Titans to a TD on his serios series before exiting. The Week 1 starter had a highlight throw to Van Jefferson for 17 yards. Jefferson is having a big night with a 65-yard touchdown catch. 

Jeff Kerr
August 23, 2025, 1:24 AM
Aug. 22, 2025, 9:24 pm EDT
 
Van Jefferson helping his roster chances

Jefferson is on the roster bubble for the Titans, but this 65-yard TD on a catch and run may change soem minds in Tennessee. The Titans may need a veteran presence for Cameron Ward. 

Ward did not throw this TD pass. Brandon Allen did. 

Jeff Kerr
August 23, 2025, 1:15 AM
Aug. 22, 2025, 9:15 pm EDT
 
Mahomes in midseason form

Andy Reid typically plays his starters in the third preseason game, which means Mahomes is in the game. This 18-yard run is part of an 8-for-13 night for Mahomes, which he has 143 yards and a TD. 

Jeff Kerr
August 23, 2025, 1:10 AM
Aug. 22, 2025, 9:10 pm EDT
 
Jaydon Blue scores in debut

Blue is making his preseason debut tonight for the Cowboys. He appears to factor into the RB equation here, as he scores on a 1-yard TD run. 

Jeff Kerr
August 23, 2025, 12:45 AM
Aug. 22, 2025, 8:45 pm EDT
 
Parry Nickerson INT

Nickerson is the oldest player on the Eagles defense at 30. He's still considered a longshot to make the team, but he'll hang around. Nickerson has been doing that in this league for years. He'll have a spot on the Eagles practice squad, at least. 

Jeff Kerr
August 23, 2025, 12:27 AM
Aug. 22, 2025, 8:27 pm EDT
 
Jake The Make Elliott

Two 50+ FGs made for Elliott tonight. 

Jeff Kerr
August 23, 2025, 12:21 AM
Aug. 22, 2025, 8:21 pm EDT
 
Some errant passes for Kyle McCord tonight. This was one of them
Jeff Kerr
August 23, 2025, 12:16 AM
Aug. 22, 2025, 8:16 pm EDT
 
First play for John Metchie in an Eagles uniform

Metchie was acquired from the Texans in a trade last week. 

Jeff Kerr
August 22, 2025, 11:49 PM
Aug. 22, 2025, 7:49 pm EDT
 
Eagles-Jets set to kick off the slate of four preseason games. Vikings and Titans on CBS at 8. 

Jeff Kerr
August 22, 2025, 11:31 PM
Aug. 22, 2025, 7:31 pm EDT
