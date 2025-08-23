NFL preseason Week 3 updates, scores, highlights, analysis: Shedeur Sanders struggles in final showing

The clock is about to strike midnight on the 2025 NFL preseason. After exhibitions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, teams are putting the final touches on the summer before the regular season, and players on the bubble are giving front offices one last showing before cutdown day on Tuesday.

Saturday's slate was the largest of the three-day window, and was admittedly a mixed bag in terms of everyday starters playing or if teams opted to give reserves all of the run. For instance, Bo Nix and the Broncos starters played for a time in Week 3 as did Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Brown starters. On the flip side, the Buffalo Bills are keeping NFL MVP Josh Allen on ice for the finale (meaning he didn't play at all this preseason), which falls in line with the approach the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles took with Jalen Hurts and their starters.

No matter if the guys we'll see in Week 1 played or kept on the shelf, there was plenty of storylines to come out of the final week of the preseason. Below, you can find out takeaways from Friday along with Saturday's action.

Shedeur Sanders struggles in final showing

Sanders was arguably the story of the 2025 preseason, particularly after his strong debut in the opener. However, the rookie fifth-round pick missed Week 2 due to injury, and then made his return to the field on Saturday to lackluster results. Sanders was the third quarterback up after Joe Flacco (the Week 1 starter) got the nod to begin the game and was followed by fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Both quarterbacks fared well during their time on the field, but then things changed with Sanders, who completed just three of his six passes for 14 yards and was sacked a total of five times.

Sanders was ultimately relieved by Tyler Huntley at the 2:03 mark of the fourth quarter, which is hardly a good sign in regards to his chances of making the opening 53-man roster.

Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton are in midseason form

Denver was one of the teams to play its starters in the final week of the preseason, and it was an efficient showing for Bo Nix through the air, completing 10 of his 14 throws for 110 yards and a touchdown. That score came on a 19-yard connection with top wideout Courtland Sutton, who finished the game with four receptions for 83 yards and this touchdown.

Prior to this touchdown, Nix and Sutton setup the score with a 43-yard gain deep down the left sideline.

Safe to say these two are ready for the regular season.

Isaac TeSlaa will be a force for the Lions

The Lions didn't play its starters in the finale, but one name folks should remember for the regular season is third-round rookie Isaac TeSlaa. The wideout has been on a tear throughout the preseason, including in this matchup against Houston where he caught two passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. This summer, TeSlaa has caught 10 of his 13 targets for 146 yards and three touchdowns. He could be the WR3 on the Lions depth chart by the end of the season.

Patrick Mahomes shines in third preseason game

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid typically plays his starters throughout the preseason. That held true in the preseason finale, as Mahomes ended up playing more than expected.

Mahomes looked in midseason form, hitting Tyquan Thornton for a 58-yard completion -- which was a vintage Mahomes deep ball. He hit Travis Kelce on a touch pass over the middle for 20 yards and a had a touchdown pass to Rashee Rice that showcased the chemistry between the two.

Mahomes finished 8 of 13 for 143 yards and a touchdown (124.8 rating), as the 143 yards were the most he's ever had in a preseason game. The Chiefs scored on all three series that Mahomes played.

Mahomes looks primed for a big year. He has the playmakers around him as well.

Cameron Ward looks ready for Week 1

Ward didn't play in much of the third preseason game, but the No. 1 overall pick is the Titans' Week 1 starter. He went 3 of 4 for 36 yards in his two series, the highlight being a 17-yard dart to Van Jefferson in the first quarter.

On Ward's second series, he led the Titans on a 13-play drive that went 90 yards for the touchdown. Ward showed poise in the pocket and accuracy in his throws. The Titans' revamped offensive line also helped Ward throughout the night.

The Titans appear on the upswing. Ward's play this preseason certainly gives them optimism.

Van Jefferson makes push for roster spot

The Titans used two fourth-round picks on wide receiver in this year's draft, Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, while also signing Tyler Lockett in free agency. They added talent at the position for Ward, as they only had Ridley to throw to last season.

Jefferson was one of those free agent signings, but he only signed a one-year, $1.67 million deal. Basically, a roster spot isn't guaranteed for Jefferson -- as he's on the roster bubble in Tennessee.

Jefferson had a strong game on Friday, his final opportunity to make the roster. He had three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown, including 65-yard score on a catch and run in the second quarter. Jefferson was also the recipient of Ward's 17-yard strike in the first quarter.

Did Jefferson make enough of an impression for Tennessee to keep him? He made this decision tougher.

Caleb Williams has final tune-up for Week 1

Williams also started in Friday's game against the Chiefs, getting a few series in before the Week 1 showdown against the Vikings. He finished 11 of 15 for 113 yards and a touchdown, playing the entire first half.

The Bears scored twice on Williams' four possessions, but those came when the Chiefs starters were pulled from the game. He did have a touchdown pass to Rome Odunze, and continued to read through his progressions well.

Williams finished his preseason completing 17 of 25 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns to zero interceptions (122.1 rating). The Bears have to be encouraged by how comfortable Williams has looked throughout the preseason.

Big night for NFC East kickers

The Eagles and Cowboys didn't play their starters in their preseason finale, but their kickers were able to get some field goal attempts in. Jake Elliott was impressive in his field goal attempts, going 3 of 3 on kicks of 40+ yards and 4 of 4 overall. Elliott made kicks of 51 and 53 yards in the first half, and a 45-yard field goal in the fourth quarter in the Eagles' victory.

Brandon Aubrey also looked in midseason form, hitting a 64-yard field goal just prior to half for the Cowboys. This was his only attempt of the game, but it was a highlight.

Elliott and Aubrey appear primed for good seasons again.