NFL Preseason Week 3: Watch, stream Chiefs at Seahawks on CBS All Access
Tony Romo makes his NFL debut on CBS for Chiefs vs. Seahawks and you don't need cable to see it
Tony Romo will make his debut in the CBS booth with Jim Nantz when the Chiefs battle the Seahawks in Week 3 of the preseason at 8 p.m. ET on Friday and you can catch all the action on CBS Sports and stream it live on CBS All Access. Here's everything you need to know.
Chiefs at Seahawks
- Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET Friday
- Location: Century Link Field in Seattle
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBS All Access
- Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the booth and Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely on the sideline
How to get CBS All Access
To sign up, you can go to the CBS All Access page. There's a free one week trial (if you'd like to catch a week of games to see if you'd like to move forward). CBS All Access can be streamed on mobile or desktop devices, and you don't even need cable to watch it.
Storylines to watch
The Seahawks and the Chiefs, old AFC West rivals, kick off their final preseason game in what is known as dress rehearsal week around the NFL. For the Seahawks, all eyes will be on the leaky Seahawks offensive line, which has already lost starting left tackle George Fant for the season, against the Chiefs' elite pass rush. For the Chiefs, Andy Reid has already made clear that incumbent Alex Smith is his starter, but ballyhooed rookie Patrick Mahomes can continue to build on his case to play sooner than later with another solid showing. Mahomes has looked the part in two preseason games. He tossed a touchdown in Week 1:
And he showed off his athleticism in Week 2:
