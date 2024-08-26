The final week of the NFL preseason has been completed, as plenty of players around the league had one last chance to play their way onto an NFL roster. While some players are battling for that active roster or practice squad check, some starters did play in Week 3 of the preseason in one final tune up before the games count in two weeks.

There were some intriguing developments in Week 3 of the preseason, as evidenced in the winners and losers segment this week. Who helped their stock with their teams? Who hurt it?

Young finally played in the preseason after the Carolina Panthers sat him the first two games. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick looked the part of a starting quarterback in his one series, completing his first five passes and leading the Panthers on a 12-play, 85-yard touchdown drive -- culminating with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Matthews before departing.

That might have been the Panthers' best offensive drive in the Young era, and perhaps a sign of things to come with head coach Dave Canales. Young is automatically better under his tutelage.

The Philadelphia Eagles ended up playing Smith in their preseason finale with the second-team players, but the 2023 first-round pick didn't showcase much. Smith struggled to get pressure on the quarterback against backup offensive linemen who may not make the Vikings roster, while Julian Okwara -- who is a player on the roster bubble -- was productive and consistently in the backfield.

Philadelphia's edge rushers are developing into a concern, and Smith's production is going to be key in 2024. Based on training camp and Saturday's preseason finale, the expectations may have to be tempered for Smith.

The San Francisco 49ers always seem to churn out good running backs thanks to Kyle Shanahan's scheme. Guerendo was worth monitoring when San Francisco selected him in the sixth round, a combination of size and speed that can help the offense in 2024.

The new kickoff rule falls in Guerendo's favor, as he busted through the seam for a 93-yard kickoff return in the second quarter -- angling across the field on a return which he likely traveled 125 yards down the field.

At 6-foot-0 and 221 pounds, the 49ers have to be enamored with Guerendo's size and speed on these returns. Guerendo is just another offensive weapon on a team full of them.

If the Dallas Cowboys plan on moving on from Dak Prescott in favor of Trey Lance in 2025, they may want to rethink that decision. Lance threw five interceptions in the preseason finale (even though he rushed for 90 yards and a score on 8.2 yards per carry), getting all the quarterback snaps as Dallas wanted to give him a full game.

A former first-round pick, Lance has been in the league four years. He doesn't appear to be able to throw the ball accurately and his decision making remains questionable. Lance has a roster spot, but Cooper Rush has more of a case to be the Cowboys backup quarterback than Lance at this rate.

The Lance trade was a mistake. Jerry Jones should be owning up to it instead of doubling down on the deal.

Gore Jr. is a long shot to make the Buffalo Bills roster, but his performance in the preseason finale warrants consideration. Gore finished with 18 carries for 101 yards and a rushing touchdown (5.6 yards per carry), scoring on a 5-yard run in the third quarter.

Gore led the Bills with 33 carries for 163 yards (4.9 yards per carry) this preseason, showcasing to the Bills he's worth keeping around. The practice squad may be the destination for Gore Jr., but he showed he can play in the league.

If the New York Giants wanted to go with two quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, it's hard to blame them. DeVito did not play well in the preseason finale, going 14 of 27 for 103 yards with a 61.2 rating. The downfield throws were lacking (again) and DeVito held onto the ball too long as he was sacked eight times.

If DeVito sticks around, it's because Drew Lock is dealing with an oblique injury and they need a backup to Daniel Jones. At this rate, the Giants are better off finding someone outside the organization and grooming them to learn the system instead of DeVito.