NFL Pro Bowl 2019: How to watch, live stream, date, location and full updated rosters for NFC and AFC

With Super Bowl LIII (stream it right here on CBSSports.com) still a week away, there's only one way to get your NFL fix this weekend, and that's the Pro Bowl.

For the third straight year, the game will be played in Orlando, which seems to have turned into a homefield advantage for the AFC. Since moving the game from Hawaii to Florida prior to the 2016 season, the AFC has gone 2-0 in the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl is now basically a week-long celebration, and things got off to a wild start on Thursday with the annual skills challenge, where Adam Thielen proved that he's pretty much good at everything. The Vikings receiver stole the show by scoring more points than Andrew Luck in the precision passing challenge, and then he proceeded to help the NFC dominate the AFC in dodgeball. You can catch highlights of the entire skills challenge by clicking here.

Although nearly every team will be represented on Sunday, two teams that won't have any players on the field are the Patriots or the Rams. With New England and Los Angeles both playing in the Super Bowl, the NFL had to replace players from both teams for the Pro Bowl.

Here's how you can watch the game, and below that, you'll be able to see the full roster for each team.

How to Watch 2019 Pro Bowl

Date: Jan. 27, 2018

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC/ESPN/Disney XD

Stream: WatchESPN

Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland and Lisa Salters (Sideline)

AFC Roster

Offense

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs); Andrew Luck (Colts); Deshaun Watson (Texans)

Note: Watson is replacing Tom Brady (Patriots), Luck is replacing Philip Rivers (Chargers)



Running back: James Conner (Steelers); Melvin Gordon (Chargers); Lamar Miller (Texans)

Note: Miller is replacing Phillip Lindsay (Broncos)

Fullback: Anthony Sherman (Chiefs)

Tight end: Eric Ebron (Colts); Jared Cook (Raiders)

Note: Cook is replacing Travis Kelce (Chiefs)



Wide receiver: Tyreek Hill (Chiefs); Keenan Allen (Chargers); JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers); Jarvis Landry (Browns)

Note: Landry is replacing DeAndre Hopkins (Texans), Smith-Schuster is replacing Antonio Brown (Steelers)



Tackle: Taylor Lewan (Titans); Alejandro Villanueva (Steelers); Eric Fisher (Chiefs)

Guard: Mashal Yanda (Ravens); Quenton Nelson (Colts); Joel Bitonio (Browns)

Note: Bitonio is replacing David DeCastro (Steelers)

Center: Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers), Mike Pouncey (Chargers)

Defense

Defensive end: DE Myles Garrett (Browns); Melvin Ingram (Chargers); Calais Campbell (Jaguars)

Note: Campbell is replacing J.J. Watt (Texans)



Defensive linemen: Cameron Heyward (Steelers), Kyle Williams (Bills); Brandon Williams (Ravens)

Note: K. Williams is replacing Jurrell Casey (Titans), B. Williams is replacing Geno Atkins (Bengals)

Outside linebacker: Von Miller (Broncos); Dee Ford (Chiefs); T.J. Watt (Steelers)

Note: Watt is replacing Jadeveon Clowney (Texans)



Inside linebacker: C.J. Mosley (Ravens), Benardrick McKinney (Texans)

Cornerback: Xavien Howard (Dolphins); Jalen Ramsey (Jaguars); Stephon Gilmore (Patriots); Denzel Ward (Browns)

Free safety: Derwin James (Chargers) Eric Weddle (Ravens)

Strong safety: Jamal Adams (Jets)

Special Teams

Punter: Brett Kern (Titans)

Kicker: Jason Myers (Jets)

Long snapper: Casey Kreiter (Broncos)

Return specialist: Andre Roberts (Jets)

Special teamer: Adrian Phillips (Chargers)

NFC Roster

Offense

Quarterback: Russell Wilson (Seahawks); Mitch Trubisky (Bears); Dak Prescott (Cowboys)

Running back: Saquon Barkley (Giants); Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys); Alvin Kamara (Saints)

Note: Kamara is replacing Todd Gurley (Rams)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)

Tight end: George Kittle (49ers); Austin Hooper (Falcons)

Note: Hooper is replacing Zach Ertz (Eagles)



Wide receiver: Adam Thielen (Vikings); Davante Adams (Packers); Mike Evans (Buccaneers); Amari Cooper (Cowboys)

Note: Evans is replacing Julio Jones (Falcons), Cooper is replacing Michael Thomas (Saints)



Tackle: Lane Johnson (Eagles); Charles Leno (Bears), Jake Matthews (Falcons)

Guard: Trai Turner (Panthers); Andrus Peat (Saints); Larry Warford (Saints)

Note: Warforfd replaces Zack Martin (Cowboys), Peat is replacing Brandon Brooks (Eagles)



Center: Max Unger (Saints); Cody Whitehair (Bears)

Note: Whitehair replaces Alex Mack (Falcons)

Defense

Defensive end: Cameron Jordan (Saints); DeMarcus Lawrence (Cowboys); Danielle Hunter (Vikings)

Defensive linemen: Akiem Hicks (Bears); DeForest Buckner (49ers); Kawann Short (Panthers)

Note: Short replaces Aaron Donald (Rams), Buckner is replacing Fletcher Cox (Eagles)



Outside linebacker: Ryan Kerrigan (Redskins); Anthony Barr (Vikings), Olivier Vernon (Giants)

Note: Vernon is replacing Khalil Mack (Bears)



Inside linebacker: Bobby Wagner (Seahawks); Leighton Vander Esch (Cowboys)

Note: Vander Esch is replacing Luke Kuechly (Panthers)



Cornerback: Kyle Fuller (Bears); Patrick Peterson (Cardinals); Darius Slay (Lions); Byron Jones (Cowboys)

Free safety: Eddie Jackson (Bears); Harrison Smith (Vikings)

Strong safety: Malcolm Jenkins (Eagles)

Note: Jenkins is replacing Landon Collins (Giants)



Special teams

Punter: Michael Dickson (Seahawks)

Kicker: Aldrick Rosas (Giants)

Return specialist: Tarik Cohen (Bears)

Special teamer: Michael Thomas (Giants)