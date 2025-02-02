Skip to Main Content

NFL Pro Bowl Games 2025: Live updates, score for flag football competition coached by Peyton and Eli Manning

The Pro Bowl Games conclude with Sunday's events, including a 7-on-7 flag football competition

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games continue Sunday before wrapping up what's been an enjoyable, action-packed event. The final stage of these games consists of the Pro Bowl Skills Show, which includes a 7-on-7 flag football duel between the AFC and NFC from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. 

Peyton Manning will be coaching the AFC during this matchup, while Eli Manning will be coaching the NFC. 

On top of the flag football game, there are also slated to be several other events throughout the afternoon, including a relay race, tug of war, and punting competition. At the end of the day's events, each conference will tally up their total points scored, and their accumulated points from throughout the weekend will give us our 2025 Pro Bowl Games winner. 

Here's a look at each player who'll be representing their respective conferences in the flag football 7-on-7. 

AFC:  QB Joe Burrow, QB, Drake Maye, QB Russell Wilson, RB Joe Mixon, RB Jonathan Taylor, RB James Cook, RB Patrick Ricard, WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Nico Collins, WR Brian Thomas Jr., TE Brock Bowers, TE Jonnu Smith, C Tyler Linderbaum, C Connor McGovern, OLB Kyle Van Noy, OLB Nik Bonitto, OLB Joey Bosa, ILB Patrick Queen, ILB Zaire Franklin, CB Marlon Humphrey, CB Denzel Ward, CB Patrick Surtain II, CB Derek Stingley Jr., FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, SS Kyle Hamilton, SS Derwin James, RS Marvin Mims Jr., ST Miles Killebrew

NFC: QB Jared Goff, QB Sam Darnold, QB Baker Mayfield, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Josh Jacobs, RB Bijan Robinson, FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Justin Jefferson, WR Malik Nabers, WR Mike Evans, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TE Trey McBride, TE George Kittle, C Frank Ragnow, C Erik McCoy, OLB Jared Verse, OLB Jonathan Greenard, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, ILB Fred Warner, ILB Bobby Wagner, CB Jaycee Horn, CB Jaylon Johnson, CB Byron Murphy, CB Devon Witherspoon, FS Xavier McKinney, SS Budda Baker, SS Brian Branch, RS KaVontae Turpin, ST KhaDarel Hodge

Where to watch Pro Bowl Games

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2 | Time: 3-6 p.m. ET
Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida) 
TV Channel: ESPN, ABC | StreamingfuboTV (try for free) 

As the day's action unfolds, check out our live blog of the Pro Bowl Games where we'll be breaking it all down and giving you all the top highlights. 

Updating Live
(25)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Colts mascot Blue dives into foam pit

In celebration after Brian Thomas Jr.'s touchdown, Blue, the Colts mascot, got into the fun by diving into the foam pit with the rest of the AFC Pro Bowlers. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Sam Darnold picked off by Marlon Humphrey

Darnold's end-of-the-year struggles have bled into the Pro Bowl. The Vikings quarterback threw an interception to Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey, who bobbled the ball but was able to secure the turnover. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Russell Wilson stonewalled at goal line

The NFC now has two consecutive stops after forcing a turnover on downs on a fourth-and-goal attempt by the AFC. Russell Wilson is now in at quarterback and couldn't connect with Brock Bowers in the end zone. KaVontae Turpin continues to be a menace as a pass rusher.

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Eagles have landed

The Eagles are in New Orleans. Super Bowl week has officially begun. 

Jeff Kerr
February 2, 2025, 9:04 PM
Feb. 02, 2025, 4:04 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

JSN rips off long touchdown 

On the opening play of the second flag football period, Jared Goff hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a crosser and the Seahawks receiver was able to juke free and break off a touchdown run. He then signed the football and chucked it into the crowd. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

AFC wins Punt Perfect challenge over NFC 

After being knotted up in the overtime period, we went to sudden death in the Punt Perfect section of the Pro Bowl Games. Logan Cooke was able to land his third attempt of the period, which put pressure on Jack Fox who just missed extending the game. Key win for the AFC. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Logan Cooke beats Jack Fox in sudden death! Bring back "Punt Perfect" next year. That was fun to watch. 

Jeff Kerr
February 2, 2025, 8:49 PM
Feb. 02, 2025, 3:49 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Thought the actual punters would be that much better than the players from other positions that punted. Jack Fox and Logan Cooke with only one more point than Kyle Jusczyk and Marlon Humphrey. 

Jeff Kerr
February 2, 2025, 8:44 PM
Feb. 02, 2025, 3:44 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jack Fox forces Punt Perfect overtime

The Lions Pro Bowl punter battled wind, but was able to score seven points on his punts to force an overtime between the NFC and AFC.  Each Pro Bowl punter now gets 30 seconds to land as many punts in the bucket as possible. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Logan Cooke adds seven to AFC's score

The Jaguars punter scores a total of seven points during his Punt Perfect attempt, hitting five total punts. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Kyle Juszczyk scores six points

The 49ers fullback connected on two punts for a total of six points. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Marlon Humphrey nets four punts

The Ravens defensive back got his first punt in the bucket, but then went into a little slump before recovering and finishing strong. He hit three of his final four attempts, including his money ball. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Must be honest. Punt Perfect is the reason I'm watching this. Love this idea the NFL came up with for this event. 

Jeff Kerr
February 2, 2025, 8:33 PM
Feb. 02, 2025, 3:33 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Score check-in 

With Punt Perfect about to go down, the NFC leads the AFC, 27-13 overall. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Brian Branch picks off Joe Burrow

Burrow had been flirting with a turnover throughout the game and it finally happened. at the goal line, Lions defensive back Brian Branch snagged the interception on a pass intended for Joe Mixon. Naturally, the entire defense celebrated by jumping into the foam pit.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Malik Nabers flips into foam after TD

The NFC is pulling away from the AFC. After being denied on the previous down, Malik Nabers hauls in the touchdown from Jared Goff. After the score, the Giants wideout flipped into the foam pit in celebration. Impressive ups for the rookie wideout. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Did Malik Nabers score on that third-down play? Looked like Derek Stingley was able to get him before the ball crossed the plane. 

Hard to tell with flag football. 

Jeff Kerr
February 2, 2025, 8:23 PM
Feb. 02, 2025, 3:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chase bowls football after touchdown

They are Pro Bowlers, right? After catching a touchdown from Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase celebrated the score by running over to the giant bowling pins and bowling the football. Nearly rolled a strike! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cincinnati duo puts AFC on the board

We've seen this before. The Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection shows up in the Pro Bowl Games as they linked up for a touchdown on the opening drive of the day for the AFC. Chase had a league-leading 17 touchdown receptions over the regular season to get him to the Pro Bowl. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jared Goff connects with Kyle Juszczyk to open scoring 

The NFC got on the board first in the flag football showdown in these Pro Bowl Games. Jared Goff initially had all of his receivers bottled up and the Lions quarterback looked to his right, finding a diving Kyle Juszczyk for the touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

NFC holds lead entering Sunday

Checking back on from Thursday's Skill Competition, the NFC has a 14-7 lead over the AFC entering Sunday. Can Peyton Manning lead AFC to a comeback over his brother Eli? 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Flag Football Finale

This is the main event of the Pro Bowl Games, putting the league's top talent against one another in a 7-on-7 flag football game. The two conferences will play three games with four 12-minute quarters each. Eli Manning will coach the NFC, while Peyton Manning coaches the AFC. 

Here's a look at each player who'll be playing in the 7-on-7: 

AFC:  QB Joe Burrow, QBDrake Maye, QB Russell Wilson, RB Joe Mixon, RB Jonathan Taylor, RB James Cook, RB Patrick Ricard, WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Nico Collins, WRBrian Thomas Jr., TE Brock Bowers, TE Jonnu Smith, C Tyler Linderbaum, C Connor McGovern, OLB Kyle Van Noy, OLB Nik Bonitto, OLB Joey Bosa, ILB Patrick Queen, ILB Zaire Franklin, CB Marlon Humphrey, CB Denzel Ward, CB Patrick Surtain II, CB Derek Stingley Jr., FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, SS Kyle Hamilton, SS Derwin James, RS Marvin Mims Jr., ST Miles Killebrew

NFC: QB Jared Goff, QB Sam Darnold, QB Baker Mayfield, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Josh Jacobs, RB Bijan Robinson, FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Justin Jefferson, WR Malik Nabers, WR Mike Evans, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TE Trey McBride, TE George Kittle, C Frank Ragnow, C Erik McCoy, OLB Jared Verse, OLB Jonathan Greenard, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, ILB Fred Warner, ILB Bobby Wagner, CB Jaycee Horn, CB Jaylon Johnson, CB Byron Murphy, CB Devon Witherspoon, FS Xavier McKinney, SS Budda Baker, SS Brian Branch, RS KaVontae Turpin, ST KhaDarel Hodge

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tug of War challenge

Two teams of linemen (made up of five players each) will be positioned over a foam pit in a best of three competition. The team that pulls the other into the foam pit wins that round. 

Here's a look at the participants:

AFC: Quenton Nelson, Isaac Seumalo, Joel Bitonio, Ronnie Stanley, Dion Dawkins, Trey Hendrickson, Danielle Hunter, Jeffery Simmons, Cameron Heyward, Quinnen Williams

NFC: Chris Lindstrom, Tyler Smith, Robert Hunt, Brian O'Neill, Taylor Decker, Rashan Gary, Nick Bosa, Dexter Lawrence, Vita Vea, Leonard Williams

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Great Football Race

The next event will be a relay race consisting of six players from each conference who will have to go through five different challenges to complete the race. 

Here are the difference stages (via NFL.com): 

  • Stage 1: A cheerleader will reveal that name of a Pro Bowler on a giant card. The first player will have to go find that player's face from a selection of giant head cutouts on a wall. Once they have the correct face, they must run through a tire obstacle course to hang the head on a body cutout. Then, the player will go through a series of breakthrough walls and push a tackling dummy to trigger Stage 2.
  • Stage 2: Two players will flip two tires for 20 yards down the field until they reach the finish line, where they will then push a tackling dummy to trigger Stage 3.
  • Stage 3: A long snapper must knock over six 3-foot-tall bowling pins by snapping the football to topple them over, then push a tackling dummy to trigger Stage 4.
  • Stage 4: A kicker will aim to kick a target that is suspended in the air 20 yards away. Once he hits it, it triggers Stage 5.
  • Stage 5: The last player will push a sled for 15 yards, with someone from his conference sitting on the sled.

Participants: 

AFC: DE Myles Garrett, C Tyler Linderbaum, T Rashawn Slater, K Chris Boswell, LS Ross Matiscik, C Connor McGovern
NFC: DE Micah Parsons, C Frank Ragnow, K Tristan Wirfs, K Brandon Aubrey, LS Andrew DePaola, C Erik McCoy

 
Pinned
Link copied

Punt Perfect

Let's roll through the events that will be going down today. First up is Punt Perfect. Two players (one punter and one non-punter) from each conference will lineup from the 35-yard line, attempting to place as many punts as possible into a set of six buckets in the end zone. 

Here's who'll be taking part in this challenge: 

AFC: P Logan Cooke, CB Marlon Humphrey
NFC: P Jack Fox, RB Kyle Juszczyk
