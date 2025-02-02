NFL Pro Bowl Games 2025: Live updates, score for flag football competition coached by Peyton and Eli Manning

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games continue Sunday before wrapping up what's been an enjoyable, action-packed event. The final stage of these games consists of the Pro Bowl Skills Show, which includes a 7-on-7 flag football duel between the AFC and NFC from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Peyton Manning will be coaching the AFC during this matchup, while Eli Manning will be coaching the NFC.

On top of the flag football game, there are also slated to be several other events throughout the afternoon, including a relay race, tug of war, and punting competition. At the end of the day's events, each conference will tally up their total points scored, and their accumulated points from throughout the weekend will give us our 2025 Pro Bowl Games winner.

Here's a look at each player who'll be representing their respective conferences in the flag football 7-on-7.

AFC: QB Joe Burrow, QB, Drake Maye, QB Russell Wilson, RB Joe Mixon, RB Jonathan Taylor, RB James Cook, RB Patrick Ricard, WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Nico Collins, WR Brian Thomas Jr., TE Brock Bowers, TE Jonnu Smith, C Tyler Linderbaum, C Connor McGovern, OLB Kyle Van Noy, OLB Nik Bonitto, OLB Joey Bosa, ILB Patrick Queen, ILB Zaire Franklin, CB Marlon Humphrey, CB Denzel Ward, CB Patrick Surtain II, CB Derek Stingley Jr., FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, SS Kyle Hamilton, SS Derwin James, RS Marvin Mims Jr., ST Miles Killebrew

NFC: QB Jared Goff, QB Sam Darnold, QB Baker Mayfield, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Josh Jacobs, RB Bijan Robinson, FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Justin Jefferson, WR Malik Nabers, WR Mike Evans, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TE Trey McBride, TE George Kittle, C Frank Ragnow, C Erik McCoy, OLB Jared Verse, OLB Jonathan Greenard, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, ILB Fred Warner, ILB Bobby Wagner, CB Jaycee Horn, CB Jaylon Johnson, CB Byron Murphy, CB Devon Witherspoon, FS Xavier McKinney, SS Budda Baker, SS Brian Branch, RS KaVontae Turpin, ST KhaDarel Hodge

Where to watch Pro Bowl Games

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2 | Time: 3-6 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC | Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

As the day's action unfolds, check out our live blog of the Pro Bowl Games where we'll be breaking it all down and giving you all the top highlights.