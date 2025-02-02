NFL Pro Bowl Games 2025: Live updates, score for flag football competition coached by Peyton and Eli Manning

Colts mascot Blue dives into foam pit
In celebration after Brian Thomas Jr.'s touchdown, Blue, the Colts mascot, got into the fun by diving into the foam pit with the rest of the AFC Pro Bowlers.
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games continue Sunday before wrapping up what's been an enjoyable, action-packed event. The final stage of these games consists of the Pro Bowl Skills Show, which includes a 7-on-7 flag football duel between the AFC and NFC from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Peyton Manning will be coaching the AFC during this matchup, while Eli Manning will be coaching the NFC.
On top of the flag football game, there are also slated to be several other events throughout the afternoon, including a relay race, tug of war, and punting competition. At the end of the day's events, each conference will tally up their total points scored, and their accumulated points from throughout the weekend will give us our 2025 Pro Bowl Games winner.
Here's a look at each player who'll be representing their respective conferences in the flag football 7-on-7.
AFC: QB Joe Burrow, QB, Drake Maye, QB Russell Wilson, RB Joe Mixon, RB Jonathan Taylor, RB James Cook, RB Patrick Ricard, WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Nico Collins, WR Brian Thomas Jr., TE Brock Bowers, TE Jonnu Smith, C Tyler Linderbaum, C Connor McGovern, OLB Kyle Van Noy, OLB Nik Bonitto, OLB Joey Bosa, ILB Patrick Queen, ILB Zaire Franklin, CB Marlon Humphrey, CB Denzel Ward, CB Patrick Surtain II, CB Derek Stingley Jr., FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, SS Kyle Hamilton, SS Derwin James, RS Marvin Mims Jr., ST Miles Killebrew
NFC: QB Jared Goff, QB Sam Darnold, QB Baker Mayfield, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Josh Jacobs, RB Bijan Robinson, FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Justin Jefferson, WR Malik Nabers, WR Mike Evans, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TE Trey McBride, TE George Kittle, C Frank Ragnow, C Erik McCoy, OLB Jared Verse, OLB Jonathan Greenard, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, ILB Fred Warner, ILB Bobby Wagner, CB Jaycee Horn, CB Jaylon Johnson, CB Byron Murphy, CB Devon Witherspoon, FS Xavier McKinney, SS Budda Baker, SS Brian Branch, RS KaVontae Turpin, ST KhaDarel Hodge
Date: Sunday, Feb. 2 | Time: 3-6 p.m. ET
Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
TV Channel: ESPN, ABC | Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
As the day's action unfolds, check out our live blog of the Pro Bowl Games where we'll be breaking it all down and giving you all the top highlights.
Darnold's end-of-the-year struggles have bled into the Pro Bowl. The Vikings quarterback threw an interception to Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey, who bobbled the ball but was able to secure the turnover.
The NFC now has two consecutive stops after forcing a turnover on downs on a fourth-and-goal attempt by the AFC. Russell Wilson is now in at quarterback and couldn't connect with Brock Bowers in the end zone. KaVontae Turpin continues to be a menace as a pass rusher.
The Eagles are in New Orleans. Super Bowl week has officially begun.
On the opening play of the second flag football period, Jared Goff hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a crosser and the Seahawks receiver was able to juke free and break off a touchdown run. He then signed the football and chucked it into the crowd.
After being knotted up in the overtime period, we went to sudden death in the Punt Perfect section of the Pro Bowl Games. Logan Cooke was able to land his third attempt of the period, which put pressure on Jack Fox who just missed extending the game. Key win for the AFC.
Logan Cooke beats Jack Fox in sudden death! Bring back "Punt Perfect" next year. That was fun to watch.
Thought the actual punters would be that much better than the players from other positions that punted. Jack Fox and Logan Cooke with only one more point than Kyle Jusczyk and Marlon Humphrey.
The Lions Pro Bowl punter battled wind, but was able to score seven points on his punts to force an overtime between the NFC and AFC. Each Pro Bowl punter now gets 30 seconds to land as many punts in the bucket as possible.
The Jaguars punter scores a total of seven points during his Punt Perfect attempt, hitting five total punts.
The 49ers fullback connected on two punts for a total of six points.
The Ravens defensive back got his first punt in the bucket, but then went into a little slump before recovering and finishing strong. He hit three of his final four attempts, including his money ball.
Must be honest. Punt Perfect is the reason I'm watching this. Love this idea the NFL came up with for this event.
With Punt Perfect about to go down, the NFC leads the AFC, 27-13 overall.
Burrow had been flirting with a turnover throughout the game and it finally happened. at the goal line, Lions defensive back Brian Branch snagged the interception on a pass intended for Joe Mixon. Naturally, the entire defense celebrated by jumping into the foam pit.
The NFC is pulling away from the AFC. After being denied on the previous down, Malik Nabers hauls in the touchdown from Jared Goff. After the score, the Giants wideout flipped into the foam pit in celebration. Impressive ups for the rookie wideout.
Did Malik Nabers score on that third-down play? Looked like Derek Stingley was able to get him before the ball crossed the plane.
Hard to tell with flag football.
They are Pro Bowlers, right? After catching a touchdown from Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase celebrated the score by running over to the giant bowling pins and bowling the football. Nearly rolled a strike!
We've seen this before. The Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection shows up in the Pro Bowl Games as they linked up for a touchdown on the opening drive of the day for the AFC. Chase had a league-leading 17 touchdown receptions over the regular season to get him to the Pro Bowl.
The NFC got on the board first in the flag football showdown in these Pro Bowl Games. Jared Goff initially had all of his receivers bottled up and the Lions quarterback looked to his right, finding a diving Kyle Juszczyk for the touchdown.
Checking back on from Thursday's Skill Competition, the NFC has a 14-7 lead over the AFC entering Sunday. Can Peyton Manning lead AFC to a comeback over his brother Eli?
This is the main event of the Pro Bowl Games, putting the league's top talent against one another in a 7-on-7 flag football game. The two conferences will play three games with four 12-minute quarters each. Eli Manning will coach the NFC, while Peyton Manning coaches the AFC.
Here's a look at each player who'll be playing in the 7-on-7:
Two teams of linemen (made up of five players each) will be positioned over a foam pit in a best of three competition. The team that pulls the other into the foam pit wins that round.
Here's a look at the participants:
AFC: Quenton Nelson, Isaac Seumalo, Joel Bitonio, Ronnie Stanley, Dion Dawkins, Trey Hendrickson, Danielle Hunter, Jeffery Simmons, Cameron Heyward, Quinnen Williams
NFC: Chris Lindstrom, Tyler Smith, Robert Hunt, Brian O'Neill, Taylor Decker, Rashan Gary, Nick Bosa, Dexter Lawrence, Vita Vea, Leonard Williams
The next event will be a relay race consisting of six players from each conference who will have to go through five different challenges to complete the race.
Here are the difference stages (via NFL.com):
Participants:
AFC: DE Myles Garrett, C Tyler Linderbaum, T Rashawn Slater, K Chris Boswell, LS Ross Matiscik, C Connor McGovern
NFC: DE Micah Parsons, C Frank Ragnow, K Tristan Wirfs, K Brandon Aubrey, LS Andrew DePaola, C Erik McCoy
Let's roll through the events that will be going down today. First up is Punt Perfect. Two players (one punter and one non-punter) from each conference will lineup from the 35-yard line, attempting to place as many punts as possible into a set of six buckets in the end zone.
Here's who'll be taking part in this challenge:
AFC: P Logan Cooke, CB Marlon Humphrey
NFC: P Jack Fox, RB Kyle Juszczyk