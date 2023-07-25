After two years in Las Vegas, the Pro Bowl is returning to Orlando. The NFL announced Tuesday that its annual all-star event, rebranded as the Pro Bowl Games last season, will next be hosted at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 4, 2024.

Airing on ESPN and ABC at 3 p.m. ET, the 2024 Pro Bowl Games mark the first time since the 2019 NFL season that a Pro Bowl event will be held in Orlando. Camping World Stadium previously hosted the event for the 2016-2019 seasons. After the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 Pro Bowl, the showcase was moved to the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in 2021.

Last season marked the first time the NFL did not feature a traditional full-contact game as part of the Pro Bowl, rebuilding the event as the Pro Bowl Games, a multi-day competition including skills events and a flag football tournament.

The Games format will return in 2024 with both new and returning challenges, the NFL said Tuesday, with flag football once again serving as the culminating event. Former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning will return as head coaches of the AFC and NFC teams, respectively, while co-producing the event through their Omaha Productions company.

AFC and NFC rosters will once again each feature 44 different players voted into the competition.

Anthony Storm, senior vice president of A. Smith & Co. Productions, which was behind the first edition of the Pro Bowl Games, previously told CBS Sports that he expected 2024's event to be "even bigger and better," with plenty of emphasis on flag football.

The skills competition is crafted in part by incorporating player suggestions, Storm said, while the production companies work to tailor certain events around specific players' in-game specialties, "trying to put these acrobatics and feats into a competitive format."