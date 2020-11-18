This year's Pro Bowl will be nothing like anything you've seen before, in large part because you won't see it at all -- not in real life, anyway. The NFL has officially scrapped the 2021 event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the game itself will take place virtually by way of Madden 21, but if you logged in early Wednesday morning, you immediately noticed a glaring odd omission if you went to cast your ballot for one or more of the New England Patriots. The team's leading 2020 ballhawk, cornerback J.C. Jackson, wasn't a candidate to land his first-ever Pro Bowl nod in what's the best season of his young career.

The league has since taken action, rather swiftly at that, to add him to the ballot of cornerbacks.

Jackson nearly didn't get the chance to be potentially be snubbed by voters over lack of notoriety, having been snubbed initially by the Patriots. The team explained the glaring omission by pointing at the NFL requirement of having to list 11 defensive starters, per Henry McKenna of USA Today, and no additional players. And with that, they decided on cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Jason McCourty.

"We listed the two cornerbacks who have started the most games at cornerback and who have the longest tenure," they said.

Jackson leads both the Patriots and the entire league with six interceptions, and that's in just four starts with seven games left to add more to his tally. One more interception will see him surpass the career-best season of three-time Pro Bowl cornerback and teammate Gilmore, achieved in 2019 when the two-time First-Team All-Pro landed Defensive Player of the Year honors. That puts what Jackson is doing in a much more clear light, because it's quite literally beast mode activated.

Additionally, the Patriots wouldn't guarantee the additional player named -- if allowed at the outset -- would've been Jackson. In their words, as odd as it sounds, it would've been a toss up at that point.

"If we could list a third CB, we would have listed J.C. Jackson or Jonathan Jones," they admitted.

For reference, Jones has just one interception in two more starts than Jackson, and less than half of Jackson's PBU (passes broken up) tally with five through nine games. The absence of Jackson on the Pro Bowl ballot both revealed a glaring flaw in the system, although now patched, in that a rotational player might be far more productive than a starter but deleted simply because he is not atop the depth chart totem, and the curious way in which the Patriots view Jackson. Granted, he's not a starter, but he's outplaying two of them, and you could make the argument to grant him more playing time than Jones going forward.



An undrafted free agent of the Patriots in 2018, Jackson has 14 interceptions in 15 starts with 11 of them grabbed in the last two seasons alone. He'll be a restricted free agent in 2021, making for an intriguing conversation to come in that regard.