NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge 2018: How to watch, stream the NFL's stars compete
Because let's be honest, this is the really exciting part of Pro Bowl weekend
The NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge is back, and it will be featuring the best in the NFL showing why they're the best. There are a myriad of events, including dodgeball, the power relay challenge, precision passing and the best-hands competition.
The AFC and the NFC will face off in each skills challenge as players represent their conferences. A look at both rosters thus far can be found here.
AFC participants to date
- LB/DE Von Miller (Broncos)
- DT Geno Atkins (Bengals)
- LB C.J. Mosely (Ravens)
- RB Kareem Hunt (Chiefs)
- WR Jarvis Landry (Dolphins)
- WR Keenan Allen (Chargers)
- K Chris Boswell (Steelers)
- QB Alex Smith (Chiefs)
- Two players TBD
- Coaches Jason Taylor & LaDainian Tomlinson
NFC participants to date
- LB/DE Ryan Kerrigan (Redskins)
- LB Kwon Alexander (Buccaneers)
- CB Patrick Peterson (Cardinals)
- WR Davante Adams (Packers)
- WR Michael Thomas (Saints)
- K Graham Gano (Panthers)
- QB Russell Wilson (Seahawks)
- Three players TBD
- Coaches Warrick Dunn & Derrick Brooks
How to watch the 2018 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge
Date: Thursday, Jan. 25
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Orlando, Florida
Channel: ESPN (check local listings)
Stream: WatchESPN
It's definitely one of the easier watches of the NFL season, and it's nice seeing players not take themselves as seriously. There are tons of events that go into these challenges, with the most notable being the dodgeball competition. So tune in to see the NFL's best play each other before the Pro Bowl on Sunday.
