NFL Pro Bowl Vegas expert picks, odds, and predictions 2018: AFC vs. NFC

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown prepares for the Pro Bowl in Orlando. USATSI

The 2018 NFL Pro Bowl pits the best of the AFC against the best of the NFC. The game will once again be played in Orlando, Florida at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday and the NFC is favored by a field goal. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 64, down a full touchdown from where it opened.



White knows Ben Roethlisberger, Derek Carr, and Alex Smith will be under center for the AFC, while Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, and Jared Goff will quarterback the NFC. Combined, that's 76 passing TDs during the regular season for the AFC and 85 for the NFC.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown will be catching passes for the AFC. He was second in targets during the regular season with 162 and No. 1 in yardage with 1,533. Also at receiver for the AFC are Keenan Allen, Jarvis Landry, and T.Y. Hilton.

The NFC also has a strong stable of receivers including Adam Thielen, Michael Thomas, Doug Baldwin, and Davante Adams. Thielen was fifth in receiving yards during the regular season with almost 1,300, while Thomas was fourth in catches of at least 20 yards with 22.

The AFC won last year, 20-13, in a defensive duel. And in the NFC vs. AFC Pro Bowls before that, the teams alternated wins for the previous five years. Every margin of victory over the last seven Pro Bowls pitting the two conferences would have covered a three-point spread.



The Saints' Sean Payton will coach the NFC team, while the Steelers' Mike Tomlin will coach the AFC.



The Jaguars' Malik Jackson, A.J. Bouye, Jalen Ramsey, and Telvin Smith will all suit up for the AFC a week removed from a crushing defeat at the hands of the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.



Similarly, the Vikings' Adam Thielen, Kyle Rudolph, Linval Joseph, Xavier Rhodes, and Harrison Smith will suit up for the NFC after their demolition as favorites by the Eagles last Sunday. Whether the Vikings and Jaguars stars will make a statement or come out flat remains to be seen.

