The NFL sent a stern message this week by handing out three of the largest head coaching fines in league history. Mike Vrabel, Nick Sirianni and Aaron Glenn have all been hit with a $250,000 fine, according to Sports Illustrated.

Each coach was punished for their conduct toward game officials in recent weeks. Coaches are allowed to yell at game officials if they don't like a call, but the NFL doesn't want to create a hostile environment where coaches feel comfortable berating officials.

Things have gotten testy this year between players, coaches and officials, and the NFL clearly wants to cut down on that. Following Week 4, two different game officials were suspended for unprofessional conduct toward players.

Speaking of Week 4, Vrabel was actually hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that week for using profanity against an official after he didn't agree with a flag that was thrown on the play.

"I told them that it was a terrible — I'm not going to say — effing call," Vrabel said after New England's 29-26 win over Buffalo, via The Athletic. "I've said that 87 times since I've been a head coach. There was nothing derogatory. You know, you'd have to ask (the referee). I think he was a little sensitive."

As for Glenn, he hasn't been hit with a penalty flag yet this year, but he did blow up on the officiating crew during the Jets' Week 5 win over the Browns.

On Sirianni's end, if you turn on any Eagles game, you'll likely see him chewing out a ref. One of his biggest tirades came in Week 3 against the Bears after Jalen Hurts was called for intentional grounding. Sirianni did NOT agree with the call.

The good news for each of these three coaches is that they might get their money back. According to the SI report, the money will be placed in abeyance, and each coach could have the fine rescinded if they show good behavior going forward.

If the fines do stick, they would be among the largest coaching fines in NFL history. The league rarely hands out massive fines like this to head coaches.

Here are the largest fines that any coach has ever been given:

1. Bill Belichick (Patriots): $500,000 (Spygate in 2007)

2. Brian Daboll (Giants): $100,000 (Violating concussion protocol in 2025)

3. Mike Tomlin (Steelers): $100,000 (Interfering with a kickoff return)

If you need a refresher on the Tomlin incident, he interfered with Baltimore's Jacoby Jones on a kickoff return that might have gone for a touchdown.

At the time Tomlin was fined, it was the second-largest head coaching fine ever, behind only Belichick's.

Since then, several other coaches have been hit with a $100,000 fine, in addition to Daboll. Back in 2020, Jon Gruden (Raiders), Sean Payton (Saints), Vic Fangio (Broncos), Pete Carroll (Seahawks) and Kyle Shanahan (49ers) were all fined $100,000 for violating COVID protocols by not wearing a mask during a game. These five, along with Tomlin, Daboll and Belichick, are the only eight coaches to be hit with at least $100,000 in fines.

Payton also lost out on millions when he was suspended without pay in 2012 for the part he played in Bountygate. That wasn't technically a fine, though, so it didn't make the list.

If Vrabel, Sirianni and Glenn ended up paying out the $250,000 fines, that means they'll each have paid out the second-largest coaching fine in NFL history.