USATSI

The NFL's regular season is just around the corner, but unfortunately, several high-profile players won't be in action during the season's first month, if not longer. 

As they put together their initial 53-man roster, NFL teams are placing players on their physically unable to perform (PUP) and non-football injury (NFI) lists. Here's a team-by-team running list of the players who have been placed on the PUP/NFI lists, which means that they can't return to action until at least Week 5. 

A few notable names currently on PUP are Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, Browns running back Nick Chubb and Chiefs linebacker BJ Thompson. Hockenson and Chubb are still working their back from season-ending knee injuries but are expected to play at some point this season. The Chiefs also reportedly expect Thompson to play this season after he was hospitalized in June after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest.

Baltimore Ravens 

RB Keaton Mitchell

Carolina Panthers 

RB Jonathon Brooks 

OLB D.J. Wonnum 

LB Amare Barno 

Cleveland Browns 

RB Nick Chubb

RB Nyheim Hines (NFI) 

Denver Broncos 

LB Drew Sanders 

S Delarrin Turner-Yell

Detroit Lions 

G Christian Mahogany (NFI) 

Kansas City Chiefs 

DE Charles Omenihu 

LB BJ Thompson (NFI) 

Los Angeles Rams 

TE Tyler Higbee 

Miami Dolphins 

G Isaiah Wynn 

LB Cameron Goode 

EDGE Bradley Chubb 

Minnesota Vikings 

TE T.J. Hockenson 

New England Patriots 

OL Cole Strange 

WR Kendrick Bourne 