The NFL's regular season is just around the corner, but unfortunately, several high-profile players won't be in action during the season's first month, if not longer.
As they put together their initial 53-man roster, NFL teams are placing players on their physically unable to perform (PUP) and non-football injury (NFI) lists. Here's a team-by-team running list of the players who have been placed on the PUP/NFI lists, which means that they can't return to action until at least Week 5.
A few notable names currently on PUP are Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, Browns running back Nick Chubb and Chiefs linebacker BJ Thompson. Hockenson and Chubb are still working their back from season-ending knee injuries but are expected to play at some point this season. The Chiefs also reportedly expect Thompson to play this season after he was hospitalized in June after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest.
Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers
OLB D.J. Wonnum
LB Amare Barno
Cleveland Browns
RB Nick Chubb
RB Nyheim Hines (NFI)
Denver Broncos
LB Drew Sanders
Detroit Lions
G Christian Mahogany (NFI)
Kansas City Chiefs
LB BJ Thompson (NFI)
Los Angeles Rams
TE Tyler Higbee
Miami Dolphins
EDGE Bradley Chubb
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
OL Cole Strange