Where QBs landed in Prisco's Top 100 NFL players of 2026, plus two notable snubs

It's that time again when Pete Prisco rolls up his sleeves, combs through the entire NFL and determines the Top 100 players in the league. Naturally, Prisco's annual list is one of the more polarizing pieces of offseason content, as folks all across the country debate where players ultimately landed (or didn't land) in his rankings.

At the center of those debates are, of course, the quarterbacks.

In all, Prisco has 18 quarterbacks inside his Top 100, which includes five inside the top 10 with reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford headlining the position at No. 2 overall.

As Prisco noted, injuries were a major storyline throughout the list, and quarterbacks weren't unscathed. For instance, Patrick Mahomes, the No. 1 player on his list in 2025, fell to No. 7 and the fourth-ranked quarterback after he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in December.

We're here to break down every quarterback Prisco ranked, where they landed and why they ended up where they did. We'll also highlight a couple of snubs who did not make the cut.

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Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 65.0 YDs 4707 TD 46 INT 8 YD/Att 7.88 View Profile

Ranking: No. 2 (No. 1 QB)

No. 2 (No. 1 QB) 2025 ranking: NR

"He was the NFL's MVP for a reason, leading the league in passing yards and touchdown passes. If he's nearing the end of his career, he's doing so while still playing at a star level." -- Pete Prisco

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 69.3 YDs 3668 TD 25 INT 10 YD/Att 7.97 View Profile

Ranking: No. 3 (No. 2 QB)

No. 3 (No. 2 QB) 2025 ranking: No. 4

"His numbers weren't as good as the year before, but he still was one of the best in the league. He carries the Bills on his back. His numbers should go up this year with Joe Brady running things."

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 66.8 YDs 1809 TD 17 INT 5 YD/Att 6.98 View Profile

Ranking: No. 5 (No. 3 QB)

No. 5 (No. 3 QB) 2025 ranking: No. 7

"After playing 17 games in 2024, the injury bug got him again last season as he played just eight games. He threw 17 touchdown passes and five picks in those games. The key for him is staying on the field."

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 62.7 YDs 3587 TD 22 INT 11 YD/Att 7.15 View Profile

Ranking: No. 7 (No. 4 QB)

No. 7 (No. 4 QB) 2025 ranking: No. 1

"He is coming off a torn ACL, and his numbers haven't been as good as they were early in his career, but he's still one of the best – if not the best – quarterbacks in the league. Don't let the numbers fool you."

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 63.6 YDs 2549 TD 21 INT 7 YD/Att 8.44 View Profile

Ranking: No. 10 (No. 5 QB)

No. 10 (No. 5 QB) 2025 ranking: No. 6

"Injuries held him back last year, but when he was on the field he remained the same dynamic playmaker. He needs to stay healthy and should return to MVP form in the new-look offense."

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 67.3 YDs 4552 TD 30 INT 10 YD/Att 7.59 View Profile

Ranking: No. 43 (No. 6 QB)

No. 43 (No. 6 QB) 2025 ranking: No. 90

"Coming off an injury-shortened 2024 season, he bounced back to play all 17 games in 2025. He threw 30 touchdown passes and 10 picks for a Cowboys offense that played loose because of a bad defense."

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 66.3 YDs 3381 TD 23 INT 6 YD/Att 7.7 View Profile

Ranking: No. 51 (No. 7 QB)

No. 51 (No. 7 QB) 2025 ranking: No. 92

"He played in 15 games and led the Packers to the playoffs. He threw 23 touchdown passes and just six interceptions. But it's now two straight seasons in which injuries have forced him to miss time."

Jared Goff DET • QB • #16 CMP% 68.0 YDs 4564 TD 34 INT 8 YD/Att 7.9 View Profile

Ranking: No. 57 (No. 8 QB)

No. 57 (No. 8 QB) 2025 ranking: No. 77

"He threw 34 touchdown passes to finish second in the league behind Matt Stafford. He was also second in passing yards, but the season was somewhat overlooked because the Lions didn't make the playoffs."

Drake Maye NE • QB • #10 CMP% 72.0 YDs 4394 TD 31 INT 8 YD/Att 8.93 View Profile

Ranking: No. 61 (No. 9 QB)

No. 61 (No. 9 QB) 2025 ranking: NR

"He finished second in MVP voting in his second season, leading the Patriots to the Super Bowl. He threw 31 touchdown passes and just eight interceptions, but he didn't play well in the postseason."

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 66.4 YDs 3727 TD 26 INT 13 YD/Att 7.28 View Profile

Ranking: No. 63 (No. 10 QB)

No. 63 (No. 10 QB) 2025 ranking: No. 49

"He played in 16 games last year, throwing 26 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. He clearly played through injuries for some of those games, but I expect his numbers to improve with Mike McDaniel calling plays this season."

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 60.9 YDs 4007 TD 29 INT 12 YD/Att 7.16 View Profile

Ranking: No. 65 (No. 11 QB)

No. 65 (No. 11 QB) 2025 ranking: NR

"He finally flashed the star power in 2025 that many expected when he was the first overall pick in 2021. Lawrence finished fifth in the MVP voting, but didn't really get going until Week 8 as he learned yet another new offense." -- Pete Prisco

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 60.6 YDs 1262 TD 8 INT 3 YD/Att 6.71 View Profile

Ranking: No. 69 (No. 12 QB)

No. 69 (No. 12 QB) 2025 ranking: No. 33

"After an impressive rookie season, injuries limited him to seven starts in 2025. Even when he was on the field, the numbers weren't as good. But he has the talent to soar back up this list."

Caleb Williams CHI • QB • #18 CMP% 58.1 YDs 3942 TD 27 INT 7 YD/Att 6.94 View Profile

Ranking: No. 70 (No. 13 QB)

No. 70 (No. 13 QB) 2025 ranking: NR

"Williams took a major step forward in his first season working with new coach Ben Johnson. Every aspect of his game improved as he led the Bears to the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how he continues to grow this season."

Sam Darnold SEA • QB • #14 CMP% 67.7 YDs 4048 TD 25 INT 14 YD/Att 8.49 View Profile

Ranking: No. 72 (No. 14 QB)

No. 72 (No. 14 QB) 2025 ranking: NR

"He led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory last season and quieted plenty of critics in the process. Darnold threw 25 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions while averaging 8.5 yards per attempt."

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 69.4 YDs 2167 TD 20 INT 10 YD/Att 7.63 View Profile

Ranking: No. 75 (No. 15 QB)

No. 75 (No. 15 QB) 2025 ranking: NR

"Injuries limited him to nine games last season. But in those nine games, he threw 20 touchdown passes, the same number he threw in 15 games in 2024."

Baker Mayfield TB • QB • #6 CMP% 63.2 YDs 3693 TD 26 INT 11 YD/Att 6.8 View Profile

Ranking: No. 80 (No. 16 QB)

No. 80 (No. 16 QB) 2025 ranking: No. 57

"After a big 2024 season, Mayfield battled through injuries to both himself and several of his offensive teammates in 2025. He wasn't the same player he was the year before. His numbers all came down, but the talent is still there."

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 64.8 YDs 3224 TD 25 INT 6 YD/Att 7.1 View Profile

Ranking: No. 84 (No. 17 QB)

No. 84 (No. 17 QB) 2025 ranking: No. 52

"After leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory the year before, Hurts saw his play decline some last season. But he did throw a career-best 25 touchdown passes. He wasn't as effective running the ball as he had been in previous seasons."

Bo Nix DEN • QB • #10 CMP% 63.4 YDs 3931 TD 25 INT 11 YD/Att 6.42 View Profile

Ranking: No. 87 (No. 18 QB)

No. 87 (No. 18 QB) 2025 ranking: NR

"He led the Broncos to a 14-3 record in his second season. He threw 25 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. His ankle injury is something to monitor entering this season."

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Notable QB snubs in Prisco's Top 100

Daniel Jones IND • QB • #17 CMP% 68.0 YDs 3101 TD 19 INT 8 YD/Att 8.08 View Profile

People forget that the resurrection of Daniel Jones in Indianapolis was one of the top stories of the first half of last season. Through the opening 10 games, the Colts were 8-2 and averaged 32.1 points per game.

Of course, the wheels fell off, in part because Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 14, which contributed to the club tumbling to an 0-7 record to finish the season. While Jones started to come down to Earth in the month prior to injury, you can't deny he was playing like one of the top quarterbacks in the league for a time.

Daniel Jones in 2025 First 8 games Last 5 games W-L 7-1 1-4 Completion % 71% 62% Total TD/TO 17/3 7/8

Even accounting for that leveling off, Jones still posted career-bests in completion percentage (68%), passing yards per game (238.5) and yards per attempt (8.1). His 19 passing touchdowns were the second-highest of his career.

Jones' completion percentage was tied for fifth-best in the NFL, surpassing a slew of signal-callers who made Prisco's list. His yards per attempt ranked fourth-highest among quarterbacks who started at least 13 games. From a passer rating perspective (100.2), Jones was the ninth-best quarterback in the NFL.

This offseason, the Colts inked Jones to a two-year, $88 million contract extension, despite the Achilles injury. If he's healthy by Week 1 and looks like the player we saw in the first half of the year for the entire campaign, it won't be surprising to see him crack Prisco's list next year.

Jaxson Dart NYG • QB • #6 CMP% 63.7 YDs 2272 TD 15 INT 5 YD/Att 6.7 View Profile

Jaxson Dart isn't so much of a snub as he is a leading candidate to jump into Prisco's list in 2027. Even if Prisco had decided to sneak the Giants quarterback into the bottom of his Top 100, it'd be hard to blame him.

When Dart was on the field, he was one of the most prolific rookies in franchise history. He finished his first season in the NFL with the highest passer rating (91.7) by a Giants rookie, registered the second-most passing yards (2,272) and amassed the third-most rushing touchdowns (9).

Dart was also just the second rookie in NFL history with at least 15 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns, joining Cam Newton (2011).

The Ole Miss product was reckless at times when running the football, which led to him being a frequent guest in the blue medical tent. That said, with John Harbaugh coming in as head coach and New York continuing to build around him, there's the chance for a breakout sophomore season for Dart, so long as he plays smarter, both with his arm and especially his legs.

Similar to Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, don't be surprised if Dart is the latest quarterback to go unranked to jockeying for a spot inside the Top 100 after a stellar sophomore season.