NEW ORLEANS -- The 2025 NFL offseason has yet to get fully underway. But every now and then, teams get a head start on winter activity with a pre-Super Bowl trade. The Kansas City Chiefs did it in 2018, agreeing to trade Alex Smith before Super Bowl LII, clearing the way for Patrick Mahomes' takeover. And the Los Angeles Rams followed suit in 2021, agreeing to terms on a blockbuster for Matthew Stafford.

Technically, trades can't be finalized until the start of the new league year, on March 12. But which quarterback could be the next to find a new home ahead of time, with an unofficial agreement? Here are three candidates to be shopped in advance of Super Bowl LIX, plus potential landing spots:

Smith has plenty of fans in Seattle, where he's given the Seahawks above-average production and leadership despite shoddy protection. He's also going on 35, in search of a new contract and fairly streaky through the air. A better plan for coach Mike Macdonald might be to add a legitimate mentee while Smith remains the top guy, but other needy teams might also be willing to exceed Smith's financial demands.

Potential fit: Las Vegas Raiders

Will Kellen Moore, the Saints' presumptive future head coach, prefer to roll with a proven veteran in Carr, or start fresh? If it's the latter, Carr might be a more likely cut candidate than trade chip, given he's owed $51.5 million in 2025. Either way, he figures to warrant a look from a needy club. His resume is more scrappy than spectacular, but he played efficient ball before another wave of injuries ended his 2024 campaign.

Potential fit: New York Giants

Levis is only 25, two years into his NFL career, but the general manager who drafted him is gone, and the Titans seem intent on resetting the entire foundation atop this year's draft. His reckless tendencies aren't likely to draw a huge market, but he remains a tantalizing combo of size, mobility and electric arm talent. It's not hard to envision someone taking a flyer on his upside as Tennessee turns the page.

Potential fit: Los Angeles Rams