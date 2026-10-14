1 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

After the San Francisco 49ers ' 32-29 win at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, Brock Purdy (189 yards passing, two touchdowns and his first interception of the season on 19 of 29 passing) enters Week 6 as the NFL leader in touchdown passes (13), passing success rate (57.9%), expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.37) and sack rate (2.1%). He also ranks second in the league in passer rating (119.3), fourth in completion percentage (69%) and fourth in pass yards per attempt (8.4). Purdy also became the first 49ers quarterback with multiple touchdown passes in each of his first five games of a season since Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young in 1998. His NFL-best 149.1 passer rating in the fourth quarter also ranks as the third-highest passer rating in the fourth quarter through five games this century, per CBS Sports Research. He keeps the top spot entering Week 6. (No change)

2 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Patrick Mahomes looks like his normal self post-ACL tear, and he is fresh off a Week 5 bye. He has the Chiefs out to a 4-0 start, and once again, no one is better when throwing outside the pocket. Mahomes still leads the league in both completions (23) and passing touchdowns (five, tied with Aaron Rodgers ) outside the pocket despite not playing last week. He also ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in both passer rating (106.2, fifth) and EPA per dropback (0.19, ninth). Mahomes has sights set at being back atop this list, but Purdy hasn't slowed down yet. (No change)

3 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Jared Goff has 12 passing touchdowns, one behind Purdy for the league lead, and zero interceptions in 2026. That is tied for the most passing touchdowns without an interception by any quarterback through the first five games of a season in NFL history along with Russell Wilson in 2019. His 1,485 yards passing, second in the NFL behind Matthew Stafford's 1,572, rank as the third-most without an interception through the first five games of a season in NFL history. After he toasted the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday to the tune of 271 yards and three passing touchdowns on 19 of 30 passing plus an additional rushing touchdown, Goff is playing like top-three quarterback in football entering his bye week. (+4)

4 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Josh Allen did not have the most impressive passing game (12 for 19 for 210 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception) in the Buffalo Bills ' 37-34 overtime win on "Monday Night Football" in Week 5. On his "arm punt" interception, he had a receiver right at or just at the line to gain for a first down on third-and-6, but he decided to play hero ball and was burned by the decision with the turnover. Allen also took a bad sack on third-and-7, trying to extend a play when he had another receiver open initially. That negated a 70-yard kickoff return and forced the Bills to settle for a 49-yard field goal. However, Allen negated the rocky passing night with 121 yards and a touchdown on the ground with just 10 carries. As a result, he is now the first player in NFL history to average 10 yards per pass attempt and 10 yards per carry in a game, minimum 10 of each, per CBS Sports Research. Allen has a special ability to dig himself out of the holes he has created more often than not. (+1)

5 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Trevor Lawrence held his own against the Philadelphia Eagles ' ferocious defensive line (331 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception on 24 of 39 passing with 25 yards rushing on three carries) in a 19-17 victory. He displayed pinpoint accuracy over the middle of the field on Sunday in London despite pressure in his face most of the day. Lawrence now ranks fifth in the NFL in yards per pass attempt (8.1), eighth in completion percentage (67.1%), tied for fifth in touchdown passes (10), fourth in passer rating (106.8) and ninth in EPA per dropback (0.18) for the 4-1 Jaguars . He's a top-five QB at the moment. (+1)

6 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Joe Burrow did exactly what he was supposed to against the now-0-5 Miami Dolphins on Sunday: he completed 23 of his 32 throws for 190 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-24 win. Burrow now leads the league in completion percentage (71.4%) while ranking fourth in passing touchdowns (11), seventh in passer rating (104.4). (+3)

7 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love destroyed the Chicago Bears (25 for 31 for 37 yards and two touchdowns) in a 31-7 beatdown of the Packers' archrival at Lambeau Field. He did so with deep shot after deep shot after deep shot. Love hit on six of his eight throws of 20-plus air yards, and he joined Ben Roethlisberger as the only players with five completions of 30-plus air yards since ESPN began tracking that stat in 2006. Love (10 passing touchdowns, tied for fifth in the NFL) and Brock Purdy are the only quarterbacks with multiple passing touchdowns in all five games of the season, and Love is doing this under adverse circumstances. Green Bay is dead last in rushing yards per game (60.4, nearly 20 yards fewer than the next closest team). Love has been the most hit quarterback (38 times) this season despite averaging the fastest time to throw in the NFL (2.60 seconds) by over half a second, and his teammates have combined to drop the most passes (14) of any pass-catching group in the NFL. Love has been a miracle worker in 2026. (+4)

8 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young was on bye in Week 5, but he still leads the league in passing yards per game with a 317 yards per game average while ranking 10th in passer rating (100.0) despite being the most pressured quarterback in the NFL this season at a 47.4% rate. If he can soar against the Philadelphia Eagles' vaunted defensive line in Week 6, he'll continue to climb these rankings. (+2)

9 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Caleb Williams has been out with a hamstring injury since Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings , and it's clear how much the Bears need him back to beat teams with a pulse after Chicago's 31-7 faceplant against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. He helped his Bears light up the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers for 59 points while totaling four total touchdowns before departing early against Brian Flores' buzzsaw Minnesota Vikings defense. Prior to his early departure in Week 2 against Minnesota, he had multiple touchdown passes in six consecutive games. (Not ranked entering Week 5)

10 Kirk Cousins Las Vegas Raiders QB

The Las Vegas Raiders ' offense went cold in their 45-17 blowout loss at the New England Patriots Their run game has major issues and totals just 38 net yards. Quarterback Kirk Cousins didn't have his best showing either, but he still threw for 243 yards and a touchdown on 19-of-28 passing. Cousins' 12 passing touchdowns are tied for the second most in the NFL, and he is just the fifth quarterback with 12-plus passing touchdowns through five games played at the age of 38 or older. The other four are George Blanda, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady . Not bad company at all. (-2)

11 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

No one on the Dallas Cowboys had their greatest game in the Cowboys' 24-16 meltdown loss on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 5. The team was on its third game in 12 days, including an international game in Brazil, and everyone, Dak Prescott included, looked worn out. He threw for 316 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions (both off of his teammates' hands) on 24 of 42 passing. Prescott still ranks seventh in the league in EPA per dropback (0.19) for a team that needs him to be Superman with a sagging defense. (-7)

12 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Drake Maye's 2025 NFL MVP runner-up self appears to be back. He had the best passing performance of Week 5 by completing 26 of his 34 throws for 374 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-17 blowout victory of the Las Vegas Raiders. Over the last two weeks, he's combined for eight total touchdowns to just two turnovers after one total touchdown and seven turnovers the first three weeks of the season. Strides have really come in going deeper downfield with three touchdowns and no interceptions on throws of 15-plus air yards after no touchdowns and four interceptions on those same throws across the first three games. With back-to-back good weeks strung together with Week 5 being outstanding, Maye is knocking on the door of the top 10. (+8)

13 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Matthew Stafford came back to life (383 pass yards, three passing touchdowns on 40 of 54 passing) in Week 5 after a rough couple of weeks against the Denver Broncos and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Los Angeles Rams ' 37-34 overtime defeat against the Buffalo Bills. He was let down by his special teams, but he did more than enough to win. If Stafford can dominate the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, he'll have a strong case to continue to climb. (+2)

14 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

Jayden Daniels returned with a bang in Week 5, throwing for 199 yards on 17 of 25 passing and rushing for 103 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries. That made him the only Washington quarterback since 1950 in addition to Robert Griffin III with over 100 yards and multiple touchdowns in a game. However, Daniels had a big role in Washington tying the New York Giants 27-27 on Sunday by taking a sack with 12 seconds left and no timeouts. A perceived lack of hustle to the line of scrimmage to spike the football also didn't help matters. (Not ranked entering Week 5)

Michael Penix Jr . had a solid outing (240 yards passing and a touchdown on 19 of 32 throws) in a 30-23 overtime loss against the Baltimore Ravens , but it was derailed by a late exit because of a rib injury. Having to sub Tua Tagovailoa in killed the Falcons ' chances in overtime: he threw a game-ending interception on the second play from scrimmage. Penix has been an efficient game manager for the Falcons with the sixth-ranked passer rating (104.8) and the fifth-ranked EPA per dropback (0.26) in the NFL this season, but his injury risk level could hinder the Falcons' chance at an NFC South title this season. (-3)

16 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

C.J. Stroud dropping two spots has more to do with people ahead of him than what he did in Week 5. Stroud did what he needed to do with 261 yards passing and a touchdown on 26 of 34 passing in a 26-3 win against the winless Tennessee Titans . He has the fifth-most passing attempts without an interception (185) through five games in NFL history. Stroud has a big test in Week 6 against the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars. (-2)

17 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Don't look now, but Aaron Rodgers still has some life in his right arm at 42-years-old. He has thrown for three-plus passing touchdowns in three consecutive games, which ties the longest such streak in Pittsburgh Steelers history. Both Ben Roethlisberger and Terry Bradshaw accomplished the feat. It's also Rodgers' first such stretch since his fourth and final MVP season in 2021. (+4)

18 Geno Smith New York Jets QB

Geno Smith has been an efficient game manager for the New York Jets with the eighth-best passer rating (104.2) in the league as well as the third-best completion percentage (69.4%) in the NFL. He also doesn't have an interception this season after leading the league with 17 a year ago. He's not stretching the field, averaging the fifth-lowest average air yards per pass attempt (6.8), but the Jets are off to a respectable 2-3 start. (-1)

19 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

Sam Darnold has been loose with the football in his three games since returning from a Week 1 glute injury. He is averaging 247.3 passing yards per game with seven passing touchdowns and five interceptions in the last three games, and perhaps he is a little skittish after the injury. His 44.1 passer rating when pressured this season is the fifth-worst in the NFL. (-6)

20 Tyler Huntley Baltimore Ravens QB

Tyler Huntley pulled off a diet Lamar Jackson impression in the Baltimore Ravens' 30-23 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. He threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 24 of 32 passing with 20 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown on six carries. He also came up incredibly clutch with a seven-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds left to play, and then snuck into the end zone on a one-yard plunge in OT. It's unclear if Huntley will play again this week or if Jackson will return. However, it was a job well done. (Not ranked entering Week 6)

21 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Jalen Hurts ranks dead last in the NFL in pass yards per attempt since Week 3 (5.1). As a result of Hurts' inefficiency, the Eagles' offense got stuck in the mud after they went up 14-7 in their 19-17 defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their next six drives were five punts and a turnover on downs. Hurts and company cobbled together a go-ahead field goal with eight seconds left, but poor game management allowed for a 57-yard field goal to stun them at the buzzer. Hurts desperately needs to avoid the long lulls he's had during games this season, or this could be a long year. (-2)

22 Kyler Murray Minnesota Vikings QB

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0, but that has more to do with Brian Flores' defense than Kyler Murray and the offense. Minnesota has the fewest touchdowns (9) in a 5-0 start since the 2003 Carolina Panthers, per CBS Sports Research. Kyler Murray is certainly a significant factor in that stat. He did have his best game of the year in a 23-13 win against the Saints (229 yards passing and a touchdown on 24 of 30 with 51 yards rushing on 10 carries) after completing his first 12 passes of the game. However, he has fewer than 250 yards passing in 10 consecutive games, the longest streak of his career. It will be interesting to see how he does as the season progresses. (No change)

23 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB

Tyler Shough got thrown in Brian Flores' locker (96 yards passing and two interceptions on 16 of 25 passing) in a 23-13 defeat. Shough is fun and has potential, with 1,299 passing yards, the seventh-most in the NFL, but he has to fix his turnover problem (eight this season, the third-most in the league). (-7)

24 Jameis Winston New York Giants QB

Jameis Winston threw for 326 yards passing and three touchdowns, but it required him to complete 33 of 54 passing and an entire overtime period to get there. The good news is his 57.6% completion rate is only the second worst in the league now instead of dead last. (-1)

25 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB

Deshaun Watson was out of sorts in the rain at MetLife Stadium in a 17-12 Cleveland Browns defeat at the New York Jets in Week 5. He threw for 155 yards and a touchdown on 15 of 33 passing, but he fumbled the football three times. He recovered two of them, but the last one came on a strip sack with 57 seconds left that sealed the Browns' defeat. It appears like he is starting to turn back into the pumpkin he's mostly been since he arrived in Cleveland in 2022. (-7)

26 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

A week ago, Bo Nix ranked dead last in the entire NFL in air yards per pass attempt at 5.4. In the Denver Broncos' 23-17 road win at the winless Los Angeles Chargers , Nix decreased that figure even more down to a league-worst 5.2 air yards per pass attempt entering Week 6. Even with head coach Sean Payton back as his play caller, he still struggled. Nix's 28.1% success rate in Week 5 was his third-lowest in a single start in his three-year career. Davis Webb or Payton, the play caller isn't the issue. Nix either can't or won't let it rip and attack defenses down the field. That issue is going to limit the Broncos' offense all year, and Nix is fortunate to have a great defense on the other side of the ball. (No change)

27 Malik Willis Miami Dolphins QB

The good news is the Miami Dolphins scored more than 14 points for the first time in 2026 in their 31-24 defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals . Malik Willis threw for 137 yards passing, a passing touchdown and an interception on 15 of 27 passing while also adding 74 yards and a rushing touchdown. He's doing the best he can with a team that is paying more for players not on their roster (an NFL-record $179 million in dead cap hits) than the players on their roster ($156 million). (No change)

28 Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals QB

Jacoby Brissett entered Week 5 with a juicy matchup against the Detroit Lions ' defense. They entered Week 5 as the NFL's 31st-ranked scoring defense (31.8 points per game) and the NFL's worst total defense (423.8 total yards per game) and third down defense (52.8% third down conversion rate allowed). Following an opening drive touchdown pass, Brissett and the Cardinals offense had five consecutive three-and-outs against the NFL's worst total and third-down defense. After that stretch, the Cardinals were trailing 24-7 against the Lions' No. 1 scoring offense. Game over. Brissett racked up numbers in garbage time (292 yards passing, three passing touchdowns, one interception on 29 of 47 passing), but that's all he can do at this stage of his career. (-4)

29 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

Daniel Jones averages the third-lowest yards per pass attempt (5.8) and the third-lowest EPA per dropback (-0.17) in the NFL this season with four total touchdowns and seven turnovers. He hasn't been able to find his footing early in his return from a season-ending Achilles tear in 2025. (-1)

30 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Justin Hebert used to be a good quarterback. He isn't one right now. He co-leads the NFL in interceptions (seven) and turnovers (nine). He is also the first quarterback in NFL history to start 0-5 with an interception and multiple sacks taken in each of his team's first five games, per CBS Sports Research. He also doesn't have a single touchdown in the fourth quarter this season, while giving the ball away six times. Herbert and the Chargers' offense are currently broken. (-1)

31 Jalon Daniels Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Jalon Daniels is out of the basement after playing well (189 yards and a touchdown on 19 of 25 passing) in a 24-16 upset road win over the Dallas Cowboys. His 73% completion percentage is the fourth highest in the NFL the last two weeks since starting in place of an injured Baker Mayfield . (+1)

32 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB