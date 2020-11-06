As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise around the country, the NFL is also dealing with the exact same issue. For the past few weeks, things have been relatively quiet on the COVID-19 front for the league, but that has changed a lot heading into Week 9.

As of Friday morning, more than 40% of the league's 32 teams are dealing with at least one case of coronavirus. In total, 14 teams have either had to place a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list or had to shut down their facility due to a COVID scare.

The one thing to remember about COVID-19 is that if a player has tested positive or has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list because they're viewed as a high-risk close contact, they could potentially still play on Sunday if they record five straight days of negative tests. (This only applies to players who were placed on the list on Monday or Tuesday. Any player who is placed on the list after that will have to sit out Week 9.)

Here are the teams that have been impacted by COVID-19 this week.

As for the NFL's Week 9 schedule, it's unlikely the league will make any changes for Week 9, but if things get any crazier, who knows what will happen.