The NFL has a few records at stake heading into the final week of the 2022 regular season (pending on if the league decides to complete the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals). Multiple players have a shot at single-season records and an opportunity to rewrite the record books.

Which single-season records are on the verge of being broken? These are the marks to watch for this week-- along with the players who have an opportunity to break them.

Passing yards in a season

Current record: 5,477 yards -- Peyton Manning (2013)

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 67.0 YDs 5048 TD 40 INT 12 YD/Att 8.12 View Profile

Patrick Mahomes currently has 5,048 yards on the year, needing 430 yards to break Manning's mark. Mahomes has thrown for over 430 yards five times in his career.

Pass + rush yards in a season

Current record: 5,562 yards -- Drew Brees (2011)

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 Att 58 Yds 329 Ru TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Patrick Mahomes is just 186 yards away from setting the mark, as he has 5,377 pass + rush yards entering the final week of the season. Mahomes averages 336.1 pass + rush yards per game.

QB rushing yards in a season

Current record: 1,206 yards -- Lamar Jackson (2019)

Justin Fields CHI • QB • #1 Att 160 Yds 1143 Ru TD 8 FL 2 View Profile

Justin Fields is 64 rushing yards shy of Jackson's record as he currently has 1,143 yards on the year -- averaging 76.2 yards per game.

QB rushing TD in a season

Current record: 14 -- Cam Newton (2011)

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 Att 156 Yds 747 Ru TD 13 FL 2 View Profile

Jalen Hurts needs just one rushing touchdown to tie Newton and two to pass him. Hurts has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, but is expected to play in Week 18.

Receiving yards in a season

Current record: 1,964 -- Calvin Johnson (2012)

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 179 REC 124 REC YDs 1771 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Justin Jefferson is 194 receiving yards shy of Johnson's record as he currently has 1,771 receiving yards on the year. Jefferson has one game over 194 yards, which occurred this season (223 yards in Week 14 vs. Detroit).

RB catches in a season

Current record: 116 -- Christian McCaffrey (2019)

Austin Ekeler LAC • RB • #30 TAR 123 REC 103 REC YDs 686 REC TD 5 FL 2 View Profile

Austin Ekeler is 14 catches shy of breaking McCaffrey's record, as he currently has 103 catches on the season. Ekeler has only had one game with over 14 catches in his career.

TE receiving yards in a season

Current record: 1,416 -- Travis Kelce (2020)

Travis Kelce KC • TE • #87 TAR 145 REC 104 REC YDs 1300 REC TD 12 FL 1 View Profile

Travis Kelce needs 117 yards to pass his own mark for most receiving yards in a season by a tight end, as he has 1,300 yards on the year.

TE receptions in a season

Current record: 116 -- Zach Ertz (2018)

Travis Kelce KC • TE • #87 TAR 145 REC 104 REC YDs 1300 REC TD 12 FL 1 View Profile

Travis Kelce needs 13 catches to pass Ertz, as the Chiefs star has 104 catches on the year. Kelce has never had a game with more than 12 catches.

Completions in a season

Current record: 485 -- Tom Brady (2021)

Tom Brady TB • QB • #12 CMP 477 CMP% 66.6 YDs 4610 TD 24 YD/Att 6.44 View Profile

Tom Brady needs just nine completions in Week 18 to pass his record, as he has 477 on the year.

Attempts in a season

Current record: 727 -- Matthew Stafford (2012)

Tom Brady TB • QB • #12 CMP% 66.6 Pa Att 716 YD/Att 6.44 YDs 4610 View Profile

Brady needs just 12 attempts to pass Stafford, as he has 716 on the year.

Game-winning drives in a season

Current record: 8 -- Matthew Stafford (2016), Kirk Cousins (2022)

Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • #8 CMP% 65.3 YDs 4322 TD 28 INT 14 YD/Att 6.94 View Profile

Cousins needs just one game-winning drive this week to break Stafford's record.

Fourth-quarter comebacks in a season

Current record: 8 -- Matthew Stafford (2016), Kirk Cousins (2022)

Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • #8 CMP% 65.3 YDs 4322 TD 28 INT 14 YD/Att 6.94 View Profile

Cousins needs just one fourth-quarter comeback this week to break Stafford's record.

Punting average in a season

Current record: 51.4 -- Sammy Baugh (1940)

Ryan Stonehouse of the Titans is averaging 53.0 yards per punt with one game to play. Baugh's record has stood for 72 yards.