NFL reduces Vontaze Burfict suspension from five games to three

Burfict was initially facing a five-game suspension for his hit on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman earlier this month.

Vontaze Burfict's suspension will be reduced from five to three games.

Burfict's suspension is the result of his hit on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman earlier this month.

The Bengals have supported their embattled linebacker throughout his appeals process. 

"The Bengals are aware of the NFL's letter to Vontaze regarding a play in last weekend's game," the team said in a statement earlier this week. "The film shows that the hit was legal, that Vontaze engaged his opponent from the front, and that contact was shoulder-to-chest. The Club will support Vontaze in the appeal process."

Burfict will serve a three-game suspension for the second consecutive year. 

