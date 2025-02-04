The Kansas City Chiefs on the verge of history: with a win on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, they can become the first team to three-peat exclusively in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

While there's plenty of excitement around the approach of historical, hallowed ground, there is also plenty of opposition to the Chiefs' rise because of conspiracies around Kansas City getting favorable calls from NFL officials. The buzz around the topic has reached the point to where NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about it at his Super Bowl press conference on Monday, and he vehemently denied there's a fix in for the Chiefs.

"This sort of reminds me a little bit of the script," Goodell said. "That I write a script and that I have a script for the entire season. I think for a lot of ... those theories are things that happen on social media and they get a new life. ... Nobody wants it to be their theory. I think it reflects a lot of the fans' passion. And it's also a reminder for us how important officiating is. I think the men and women who officiate in the NFL are outstanding. It's a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously. But at the end of the day, it's something we always have to continue to work on, how do we make our officiating better at all times."

Executive Director of the NFL Referee's Association Scott Green also put out a statement on Tuesday both echoing Goodell's statement and delving into the details of the league's officiating process.

"Commissioner Goodell's comments that it is 'ridiculous' to presume that NFL officials are not doing everything possible to make the right call on every play is spot on," Green said, via NFL Media, on Tuesday. "Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season. It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team."

Green's statement also explained that correct calls are a primary motivation for officials as they are graded on every week on every single play of the NFL games they work. Those grades then decide which referees get to work NFL playoff games, so there isn't a logical reason for any official to make incorrect calls.

"There are many things that fans can worry about over a 17-game season, such as coaching decisions, player injuries, the weather and yes, even close calls on incredible plays made by incredible athletes," Green said. "But you can rest assured that on every single down, NFL Officials, both on the field and in the replay booth, are doing everything humanly possible to officiate every play correctly."