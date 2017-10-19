NFL referees association fires back at 'baseless' claims that officials are biased

After a rough Week 6 for NFL officials that included a questionable call in the Patriots-Jets game and a giant penalty discrepancy in the Eagles-Panthers game, the head of the NFL referees association felt the need to release a statement on Thursday to let the general public know that his officials aren't biased against any team.

Thousands of Eagles fans signed a petition this week that called into question the integrity of Pete Morelli. The long-time NFL official was the head of a crew on Thursday that penalized the Eagles 10 times for 126 yards during their game against Carolina. In contrast, the Panthers were only penalized one time for one yard lost.

After watching the Philadelphia-Carolina game in Week 5, a fan started a petition asking the NFL to ban Morelli from all future Eagles games. Morelli clearly isn't a popular person in Philadelphia because the petition has now been signed by more than 70,000 fans.

Although the NFL Referees Association didn't respond directly to the petition, the group did release a statement saying it was "irresponsible" and "baseless" to make claims that league officials show any bias.

"The passion of NFL fans and teams are a big part of what make the game so great," NFLRA executive director Scott Green said. "However, it's no excuse for the irresponsible and baseless claims we've seen lately. NFL officials are committed to upholding the integrity of the game and do so every week."

Green pointed out that it would be a bad idea for any official to show any bias because it could end up with them eventually losing their job.

"Claims like these demonstrate a fundamental lack of knowledge about NFL officiating," Green said. "NFL officials are graded on every call made in every game. Missing a single one can hurt his or her ranking and may be the difference between working in the postseason or not. These recent attempts to sensationalize statistics and create click-bait headlines lack important context. Without the proper perspective, the information being pushed is completely misguided."

The NFLRA told ESPN.com that its statement was released in part as a response to the Morelli petition. Green pointed out that simply looking at a box score after a game isn't a good way to gauge the penalty discrepancy between two teams.

"The reports incorrectly focus solely on number of penalties called and the total yardage assessed on a team compared to its opponent," Green said. "This relies solely on end-of-game statistics, which are not an accurate picture of the game's called penalties. It fails to take into account that some penalties that are called are declined."

The NFLRA executive director also added that it's unfair to compare penalty yardage.

"Not all penalty yardage is equal," Green said. "Team A may be assessed 30 penalty yards via six separate five-yard fouls, but Team B could be assessed 30 yards through one pass interference penalty."

Although Green has a point, it's probably going to be tough to sell that point to Eagles fans who want Morelli out. In the past four Eagles games that Morelli has officiated, Philly has been called for five times more penalties than their opponent (40-8).