The NFL reinstated Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. on Monday, ending the eight-game suspension it handed down before the season began. Pearce will be eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, and coach Kevin Stefanski said last week that the plan is for him to see action in the Week 9 contest. Stefanski said upon Pearce's reinstatement, though, that it is too early to tell how much he will play in his first game back.

The Falcons released Jared Ivey and Drake Jackson in corresponding moves with Pearce's activation to the 53-man roster.

Pearce's legal troubles early in the 2026 offseason resulted in a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league ruled. He was arrested on Feb. 7 following a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend, Rickea Jackson, who stars for the WNBA's Chicago Sky.

After his arrest, Pearce faced three felony charges: Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person. He also faced a felony aggravated stalking charge, but that was later changed to a misdemeanor. A charge of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer was dropped.

Pearce entered a 12-month pre-trial program, and once it is complete, all the charges will be dismissed. He must also stay out of legal trouble for a six-month period and attend therapy sessions as part of the agreement he and his representation reached in the case.

During the legal proceedings, Pearce remained in communication with the Falcons and remained in good enough football shape to potentially be available for Week 9.

"He's done everything that we've asked him, everything that he's been allowed to do," Stefanski said on Monday. "He's done a great job."

Prolific Falcons pass rush should get even better

Expectations for the Atlanta defensive front heading into the first half of the season were modest given Pearce's suspension and the loss of fellow edge rusher Jalon Walker for the year due to a torn ACL. The second-year players combined for 16 sacks as rookies, and Pearce finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Fielding a defense without two young standouts figured to limit the Falcons' ability to pressure the pocket. Instead, they have done more than stay above water in that regard.

The Falcons rank seventh in quarterback pressure rate despite blitzing on only 24.1% of snaps. They stand 15th in pass yards allowed per game. That production is, at worst, serviceable for a unit lacking its two projected top pass rushers.

Now Pearce arrives poised to potentially take the operation to another level.

"I don't see it as a challenge," Stefanski said of inserting a new player into the edge rusher rotation. "I see it as a positive to add a good player to the mix. I think the way [Jeff Ulbrich] and the defensive staff have constructed this rush plan, obviously married up with the coverage plan, I think it's beneficial to all parties to do your job. But adding another good player to the mix is a good thing."

Can Pearce aid in stopping the run, too?

The Falcons have been solid but not spectacular at defending the run, as they rank 15th in yards allowed per game and eighth in EPA per rush allowed. Last week's performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however, heightened concerns over the defense's ability to contain opposing ball carriers. The defense surrendered a whopping 324 rushing yards to a one-dimensional Buccaneers offense that did not complete a single pass. It did not help that Atlanta could not move the ball, either, but the run-stopping effort played as large of a role in the 16-0 loss as anything.

If Pearce levels up as an all-around defender in 2026, he will improve against the run. His greatest impacts come almost exclusively from rushing the passer and stepping back into coverage, so the next step in his development is to threaten ball carriers at or behind the line of scrimmage. The Falcons need that kind of play in order to rebound from their worst showing against the run this year.

Pearce's return could impact NFC South race

Pearce is just one player who will be available for only about half of the season, but his return alone could uplift the Falcons in their hunt for the NFC South title. No team in the division owns more than three wins, and this race is trending toward delivering a sub-.500 champion for the second time in as many years. Since every game matters immensely in such a tight battle, one or two standout performances from Pearce could be the difference between spots in the standings.

NFC South standings

1. Panthers (3-4)

T-2. Buccaneers (3-5)

T-2. Falcons (3-5)

4. Saints (2-5)

This is a critical time for Pearce to regain eligibility, because the Falcons are about to embark on their toughest four-game stretch yet. On the docket are dates with the Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, who are all in play for postseason berths. Even the Cleveland Browns, after that, are more competitive than expected this season, and that contest is on the road.

There is no more important time than now for Atlanta's defense to take a step forward, and Pearce can help the unit do so.