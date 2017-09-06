NFL releases statement on Michael Bennett allegations

As more information continues to pour out on Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett's allegations towards the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, NFL commission Roger Goodell has released a statement on the issue.

Goodell statement was released through NFL Public Relations executive Brian McCarthy, via Twitter.

"Michael Bennett represents the best of the NFL -- a leader on his team and in his community," his statement begins. "Our foremost concern is the welfare of Michael and his family. While we understand the Las Vegas police department will address this later in the evening, the issues Michael has been raising deserve serious attention from all our leaders in every community. We will support Michael and all NFL players in promoting mutual respect between law enforcement and the communities they loyally serve and fair and equal treatment under the law."

The NFL seems to be also addressing the issues of racial inequality that Bennett himself had been protesting previous to the incident in question by sitting during the national anthem.

The next step is how will the NFL help address the issues Bennett has raised?

