The NBA is facing a historic scandal, as Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA player Damon Jones were among more than 30 defendants arrested in connection to two separate cases involving sports betting and illegal gambling.

An FBI investigation uncovered illegal high-stakes poker games tied to La Cosa Nostra, an organized crime family in New York, as well as a sports betting ring involving current and former NBA players trading inside information regarding injuries and illnesses. Rozier specifically has been implicated for a 2023 game in which he pulled himself out early. Law enforcement claims more than $200,000 was wagered on his prop bet unders.

With the sports world facing its largest gambling scandal since sports betting became legal in the U.S., the NFL sent out a memo to all 32 teams reminding executives, team presidents, general managers, coaches, players and NFL employees of the gambling policy.

As for what is allowed, legally placing bets on other sports and non-football prediction markets is permitted, as long as it is not done on team property or when traveling with the team. Players can also participate in traditional fantasy football, as long as the prize money is $250 or less.

However, they were instructed to not:

Place any bet on NFL football Throw or fix any NFL game or event, or otherwise manipulate or attempt to manipulate any play or other aspect of an NFL game Share confidential, non-public information regarding any NFL game, player, or event with any third-party

Players were instructed to report if a third party attempts to solicit or inquire about non-public information regarding players or teams, or if a third party approaches a player about fixing the outcome of a game or player stats. Failing to do so will be considered a violation of the gambling policy, and subject to discipline. Players that place wagers on their own team's games will be suspended for a minimum two years.

The NFL also stated that the league is, "Monitoring player podcasts and investigating those that may be associated with or sponsored by any gambling entity."

The NFL has not suspended a player for gambling since 2023.