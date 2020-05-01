NFL reportedly exploring possibility of adding Saturday games to 2020 schedule if college season gets canceled
The NFL regular season could have a dramatically different look in 2020
If the college football season gets postponed or canceled this year, there's a chance that could lead to more Saturday games in the NFL for the 2020 regular season.
According to the New York Post, the league has had preliminary discussions about potentially playing Saturday games throughout the season. Basically, the 2020 NFL schedule would be created in such way that it would give the league the option to move a game (or games) to a Saturday if the NFL decides that would make more sense. The move would allow the NFL to take advantage of the open TV window that would be created on Saturdays if the college football season gets called off.
The idea of flexing a game to a Saturday might sound kind of odd, but the NFL has actually done it in each of the past two seasons. When the 2018 schedule was released, the NFL announced that there would be multiple Saturday games on the schedule in December. However, the teams playing in those games weren't finalized until October. The NFL did the same thing in 2019 when it announced that there would be a Saturday triple-header on the schedule, although the teams playing in the triple-header weren't finalized until November.
There's also always the chance that fans won't be allowed to attend games this year, which would make it easier for the NFL to flex games to a Saturday, since the league wouldn't have to worry about fans having to change their potential hotel, flight and other plans at the last minute.
Although the Saturday option is being considered, the NFL's full season plan would stay mostly the same with the majority of games being played on Sundays, along with one being played on both Monday and Thursday, but the addition of a Saturday game throughout the season would give the league more flexibility.
The key thing to remember here is that the Saturday plan would only potentially happen if the college football season gets postponed or canceled, and right now, that's something that's completely up in the air.
The 2020 NFL schedule is easily going to be one of the most complicated schedules that the league has ever had to put together. When the schedule is announced, it's going to have to come with multiple contingency plans so that the NFL can easily adjust if the coronavirus pandemic complicates things into the fall. Despite those potential complications, the NFL has insisted as recently as Wednesday that the 2020 schedule is still on track to be released by May 9.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What Lions didn't do in 2020 draft
The Lions addressed needs early but left some things undone as well
-
UDFA Carter chose Cowboys over 24 teams
The highly-sought after UDFA is bringing a ton of upside and grit to Dallas
-
49ers to decline Solomon Thomas' option
Thomas started in just three games last season
-
What Panthers didn't do in 2020 draft
The Panthers went all defense in the 2020 NFL Draft, but still have plenty to address
-
Agent's Take: Fifth-year option tracker
Here's what you need to know about the fifth-year option deadline on 2017 first-round picks
-
Reid will let Breeland case play out
Reid won't make any quick decisions about Chiefs cornerback
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game