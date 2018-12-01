NFL reportedly fines Ezekiel Elliott $13K after he celebrated TD with $21 donation to Salvation Army

The donation that Ezekiel Elliott made to the Salvation Army during the Cowboys' win over the Redskins on Thanksgiving is going to cost him more than just the $21 he dropped into the giant red kettle. Elliott didn't get flagged for the celebration, but he reportedly will be fined.

According to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Saturday, the league fined Zeke $13,369.

#Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott will be making another donation after putting money (and later teammate Dak Prescott) in the Salvation Army bucket last week. The NFL fined Elliott $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2018

This isn't the first time Elliott has made the Salvation Army a focal point during a touchdown celebration around the holiday season. Two years ago, Elliott jumped into the Salvation Army bin and got flagged for doing so, but avoided a fine. He later donated $21,000 to the cause as the Salvation Army watched donations spike after his celebration.

This year, Elliott didn't jump into the kettle after scoring a touchdown, but he did drop in $21.

Zeke to the 🏡

& tops it off with a donation right into the @SalvationArmyUS red kettle👏



You can donate now by texting "kettles" to 91999 pic.twitter.com/TO8iAATfcX — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 22, 2018

Later in the game, he put quarterback Dak Prescott into the kettle.

Dak plays Superman to find the end zone.



Then Zeke dumps him in the @SalvationArmyUS Red Kettle.



(vid via NFL)pic.twitter.com/TY2P6faZA8 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 23, 2018

Now, he'll get fined for "unsportsmanlike conduct," according to NFL Network's report.

According to the Cowboys' official website, Elliott will match $21 donations to the Salvation Army (up to $21,000 total). Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will do the same, bringing the total to $63,000 from the team, quarterback, and running back.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are suddenly 7-5 after a huge upset win over the Saints and appear to be heading toward the NFC East crown. They'll host the Eagles in a divisional showdown in Week 14.