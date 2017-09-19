NFL reportedly investigating official for domestic violence accusation

Johnson is reportedly under investigation by the NFL and a sheriff's office. USATSI

The NFL is reportedly investigating current official and former vice president of officiating, Carl Johnson, for an allegation of domestic violence. As first reported by TMZ Sports, Johnson, who denied the allegation, is accused of injuring a 49-year-old woman he was living with in Louisiana in December.

TMZ Sports also reported that the woman was granted a temporary restraining order, but not a permanent restraining order. Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana told TMZ Sports that the case is still under investigation.

Regardless of what happens legally, Johnson could face punishment from the league. As ESPN's Kevin Seifert pointed out, the NFL's domestic violence policy doesn't just pertain to players, it also applies to league employees, which means Johnson could be suspended six games.

A league spokesman told ESPN on Tuesday that it's reviewing the matter under the NFL's personal conduct policy

The league's domestic violence policy was implemented in 2014 after the NFL came under fire for its handling of the Ray Rice domestic violence incident. Most recently, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended six games by the league for alleged incidents of domestic violence. The suspension was upheld after an appeal, though Elliott is currently fighting his suspension in court and is being allowed to play for the time being due to a preliminary injunction.

Of note: The policy does allow for shorter or longer suspensions based on mitigating or aggravating circumstances, which could pertain to Johnson depending on the results of the NFL's investigation.

Johnson, who served as the NFL's VP of officiating from 2010-12, used to be a full-time official, but not anymore. Still, Johnson has worked both weeks of the 2017 NFL season as a line judge. According to TMZ, he was the line judge for Week 1 of "Monday Night Football" and according to ESPN, he helped officiate the Eagles-Chiefs game on Sunday.

Johnson declined to comment to TMZ Sports.