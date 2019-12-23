NFL reportedly mulling change in 2020 to coin flip terminology following Cowboys, Rams controversy

It was the coin toss heard around the world. When the Dallas Cowboys stood across from the Los Angeles Rams as NFL official Walt Anderson flipped the coin to start the game in Week 15, everyone assumed it would go off without a hitch -- as is usually the case in football games at any level of the sport. Instead, a miscommunication led to Anderson thinking the Cowboys opted to "kick" instead of "defer", and that's when things got ugly behind the scenes.

A team opting to "defer" means they want to defer their option to receive the ball to the beginning of the second half, which is why they'd kick to open the game, whereas telling an official they want to "kick" means they'd kick to begin both halves of football -- giving up their possession right following halftime.

Needless to say, the Cowboys weren't pleased with Anderson's ruling whatsoever, and especially considering there was clear video and audio evidence of Prescott saying he wanted to "defer to the second half" before being asked by Anderson if he wanted to "kick" -- two completely different things in the NFL rulebook -- before Prescott said "yes." The league intervened at the half and awarded the Cowboys the ball to begin the third quarter, and explained why they felt they had to after the game was in the books, but it looks like they won't stop there.

It's being reported the NFL will consider making a rule change to the coin flip in 2020, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, hoping to simplify the process. It's unclear what the final result would/will be, but it's safe to assume it'll revolve around what the word "kick" means, or to eliminate that word having meaning at all during a coin flip; or they could do away with the term "defer" and assign its definition to the word "kick", which makes a ton of sense semantically and in standard conversation.

Why? Simple.

It's because no team, presumably, will ever want to kick off to start the game and the second half anyway, as it handicaps them in a very real way. Therefore, it's senseless to have three terms when one of only two options -- kick or receive -- are ever truly going to be utilized. The mess got cleaned up in Week 15, but the NFL will meet with the competition committee this offseason to try and avoid it ever being again being an issue, pleased to know it didn't become the latest controversial officiating headline while understanding it could be in the future if they ignore this warning flare.

Why this simple issue wasn't addressed before 2019 will remain an unsolved mystery, though.