George Pickens' eye black may result in a lighter wallet for the Pittsburgh Steelers' receiver. The NFL is reviewing the explicit message that was on Pickens' eye black during Sunday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN. Pickens is subject to a possible fine over violations of the league's uniform policy.

Pickens' eye black included a message that read, "Open F---ing Always" that was clearly visible to the national TV audience.

The eye black message could be in violation of NFL Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8. The rule states that players are prohibited from "wearing, displaying or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the league office."

"It's just eye back," Pickens said, adding "nah" when asked if he expected to receive backlash from the message.

Pickens was asked if he was aware of the rule, and he then flipped it on the media member who posed the question, saying, "Never seen it before. Have you seen it before?"

It was pointed out that Cameron Heyward was fined for writing was "Iron Head" on his eye black in 2015, to which Pickens said, "Years ago? When I wasn't in the league? So nah."

Pickens' eye black was among the receiver-related questions posed to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who was initially unaware of the issue, during his weekly press conference.

Tomlin said, "I don't know what messaging you're talking about regarding his eye black."

Also discussed was Pickens' apparent lack of effort on several routes during Sunday night's loss as well as him throwing down Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis by his face mask. Pickens' noticeable dip in playing time was another topic of discussion, as he played in just 59% of Pittsburgh's snaps. Tomlin attributed Pickens' diminished playing time to load management.

"I didn't have any outlying issue with his effort," Tomlin said.

So far, the 2024 season has been a disappointing one for the Steelers' third-year receiver. While he has over 130 more yards than Pittsburgh's second-closest receiver, Pickens has yet to catch a touchdown pass this season and is averaging fewer than five receptions per game.