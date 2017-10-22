NFL reportedly wants to move Ezekiel Elliott's next hearing up by three days

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is all set to play Sunday against the 49ers after his most recent request for a temporary restraining order was granted.

Based on the most recent ruling, Elliott should also be eligible to play next Sunday against division rival Washington. The next hearing (to determine if he can be grated a preliminary injunction blocking the suspension rather than just a temporary restraining order against it) is scheduled for October 30, when U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla returns from vacation. The Cowboys play Washington on October 29, so an October 30 hearing means Zeke would be eligible to suit up the day before, no matter the result.

The NFL is not satisfied with this schedule, though, and wants to move the hearing up by three days.

#Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott is scheduled for a hearing on Oct. 30 in front of Judge Failla in NY to learn if he gets a preliminary injunction — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2017

If the Oct. 30 schedule holds -- the NFL is asking for it to be moved to Oct. 27 -- it means Zeke Elliott can play Sunday vs. #Redskins, too — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2017

Why the NFL feels that need, I'm not sure, but the desire to get Elliott's suspension on with as soon as possible (and before the vacationing judge returns to hear the case) plays directly into the arguments made by the NFLPA -- and viewed favorably by U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty, who ruled in their favor on the TRO request.

NY JUDGE GRANTS RESTRAINING ORDER - IN PLACE UNTIL AT LEAST OCTOBER 30TH , EZEKIEL ELLIOTT PLAYS NEXT TWO SUNDAYS — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) October 17, 2017

Judge says NFL admits suspension is subject to judicial review, which would be "hollow" if suspension starts b4 vacationing Judge hears case — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) October 17, 2017

ZEKE UPDATE: Court rules that Zeke WOULD suffer irreparable harm without a TRO because he "stands to miss more than one-third" of the season — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) October 18, 2017

Court says standard for winning a TRO is same as standard for winning a Preliminary injunction. Meaning this Judge thinks he should get PI — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) October 18, 2017

jUDGE: "without a TRO, Elliott stands to suffer significant harm to his career and reputation, that cannot be monetarily compensated." — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) October 18, 2017

At this point, it seems safe to say that this saga is far from over. It seems likely to hang over the Cowboys' season for a while, and the adjudication of suspensions and appeals will undoubtedly be a major topic during the next round of CBA negotiations.