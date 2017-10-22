NFL reportedly wants to move Ezekiel Elliott's next hearing up by three days
The NFL wants Zeke's hearing to take place before next Sunday's Cowboys game
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is all set to play Sunday against the 49ers after his most recent request for a temporary restraining order was granted.
Based on the most recent ruling, Elliott should also be eligible to play next Sunday against division rival Washington. The next hearing (to determine if he can be grated a preliminary injunction blocking the suspension rather than just a temporary restraining order against it) is scheduled for October 30, when U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla returns from vacation. The Cowboys play Washington on October 29, so an October 30 hearing means Zeke would be eligible to suit up the day before, no matter the result.
The NFL is not satisfied with this schedule, though, and wants to move the hearing up by three days.
Why the NFL feels that need, I'm not sure, but the desire to get Elliott's suspension on with as soon as possible (and before the vacationing judge returns to hear the case) plays directly into the arguments made by the NFLPA -- and viewed favorably by U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty, who ruled in their favor on the TRO request.
At this point, it seems safe to say that this saga is far from over. It seems likely to hang over the Cowboys' season for a while, and the adjudication of suspensions and appeals will undoubtedly be a major topic during the next round of CBA negotiations.
