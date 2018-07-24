NFL reportedly won't be letting Raiders sell Las Vegas team apparel anytime soon
If you're interested in buying some Las Vegas Raiders merchandise, you're going to be waiting a few years
If you were hoping to buy a Las Vegas Raiders t-shirt to celebrate the team's pending move to Nevada, you're either going to have make it at home or wait a few years, because it appears that the Raiders aren't allowed to sell any Las Vegas-related team apparel just yet.
According to ESPN.com, the NFL has decided not to allow the Raiders to sell anything Vegas-related until the team actually moves out of Oakland, so if you see anyone wearing a "Las Vegas Raiders" hat during this season, you can safely assume that it's not officially licensed by the NFL. Basically, what all of this means is that the Raiders are going to have to wait nearly two years before they're allowed to sell any Vegas-related merchandise.
As things stand, the team is currently scheduled to move into their new $1.8 billion Vegas stadium in time for the 2020 season. Of course, there's always a chance we could see some Vegas merchandise before that and that's because the Raiders still don't know for sure where they're going to be playing in 2019. The team's lease in Oakland is set to expire after the 2018 season and the Raiders don't currently have anything set up for the 2019 season.
Raiders owner Mark Davis is very well aware of how awkward the situation is and he's long been saying that the team will only stay in Oakland through 2019 if the fans will support the team.
"If the fans would like us to stay there, we'd love to be there for that and possibly talk to them about extending it for maybe 2019 as well and try to bring a championship back to Oakland," Davis said in 2017.
If you don't count the fact that he's moving the team, Davis has been doing his best to keep fans in Oakland happy. Over the past two years, he's traded for hometown hero Marshawn Lynch and hired fan favorite Jon Gruden. So far, things seem to be going as well as they can for a team that's about to ditch its fans.
The one odd thing about the NFL's decision to not let the Raiders sell Vegas merchandise is that fans can already buy personal seat licenses (PSLs). So yes, you can spend thousands of dollars on PSLs, but you can't spend any money on merchandise.
Meanwhile, the Raiders seemed to have found a loophole in all of this. Since they can't sell Vegas stuff, it seems that team has decided to just leave the city name off of most of their merchandise. A quick glance at their team shop shows a bunch of shirts that mention the Raiders without mentioning either Las Vegas or Oakland.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Le'Veon Bell reacts to Gurley extension
The Steelers running back had an interesting reaction to Todd Gurley's new deal
-
Rams try to shut out outside noise
The Los Angeles Rams have big expectations, and their offseason moves reflect that
-
Reason revealed for Gordon's absence
The receiver surprisingly announced this week that he won't be at the start of Browns' training...
-
Tony Sparano cause of death released
The Vikings offensive line coach passed away unexpectedly on Sunday
-
Report: Todd Gurley gets extension
Le'Veon Bell hasn't signed a new long-term deal but Gurley just did
-
Joe Thomas has lost 50 pounds
The former Browns' left tackle retired in March and is destined for the Hall of Fame