The NFL schedule is in a constant state of flux as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation, but the league still has a contingency plan to get all the games in its original 17-week slate. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos has been rescheduled for next Sunday in Week 6 -- leaving behind plenty of changes coming to the league schedule.

How this affects all the teams involved is still to be determined, but the Broncos and Patriots bye week was moved up to Week 5 as a result of the schedule change. The Broncos, who previously had a Week 8 bye, will reportedly host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. The Miami Dolphins, who were supposed to play the Broncos in Week 6, will now travel to Denver in Week 11 of the season. Week 11 was Miami's originally scheduled bye week.

Of course, there are some issues the NFL has to work out in regards to these schedule changes. The Chargers are scheduled to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, but have a bye week in Week 10. Jacksonville's bye week is scheduled for Week 7 and the Jaguars have a road games against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. In short, more changes will be coming to the schedule in the coming days.

The league is still holding its decision on whether to reschedule Tuesday's game between the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills after another Titans staffer tested positive Sunday morning, forcing the facility to shut down once again. If Tennessee-Buffalo is postponed, the Bills will play the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 6 matchup Thursday as originally scheduled. If Tennessee and Buffalo play Tuesday, the Bills-Chiefs matchup will be played next Sunday on the Week 6 slate.