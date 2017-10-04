NFL responds to report that failing Chargers could end up back in San Diego

The Chargers are only four weeks into their first season of playing in Los Angeles and things already look like a disaster.

Not only have TV ratings for the team bombed in the L.A. area, but they've been unable to fill the stadium to capacity for any game this season despite the fact that they play in a building that only seats 27,000 people. And even when fans do show up, none of them are there to cheer for the Chargers.

As many Eagles players noted after Philadelphia's 26-24 over the Chargers on Sunday, almost everyone on the visitors' sideline thought it felt like a home game, even though they were playing in a city that's roughly 2,700 miles away from Philly.

Here's what it sounded like at the Stubhub Center, which is supposed to be the home of the Chargers.

With the Chargers, flailing, there's been reports that the NFL has been "discouraged" about what's happening with the team in L.A. That discouragement has led to rumors that the league might nudge the Chargers back to San Diego.

As unhappy as the NFL might be about the situation, the league made it clear this week that it has no plans to move the Chargers back to San Diego. During a conference call on Tuesday, NFL vice president of communications Joe Lockhart was asked about the possibility of the Chargers making another move.

"The only place I've heard that, is that I've seen it on the internet," Lockhart said, via USA Today. "There are no discussions of returning to San Diego from the league or from the club."

Apparently, the Chargers knew it would be a process to build a fan base in Los Angeles, which is why owner Dean Spanos isn't concerned yet.

"Mr. Spanos has talked about this being a process," Lockhart said. "About getting in and doing the hard work of connecting with the new community. That's what they're doing. You ask about what the league can do, [NFL commissioner Roger Goodell] was there Saturday night with important partners of the Chargers, talking to them, and was there again Sunday morning with partners and fans, three and a half hours before the game, and spent time with the team, the executives, some of the former players."

As Lockhart mentioned, Goodell was on hand for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at Eagles chargers GM pic.twitter.com/plyqAKcNWW — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 1, 2017

That fact that the Chargers have already asked the commissioner for help selling the team in their city can't be a good thing. Despite that, Lockhart said Goodell is going to do whatever needs to be done to help them succeed in L.A.

"I think the Commissioner is ready to do what we can to help build that fan base and the market," Lockhart said. "Again, I think that the club has made it clear that they didn't expect this to happen overnight. It's a process, and they're building toward what we all believe will be a spectacular, new venue that will support both teams there in a very strong way."

The NFL might not be worried about the Chargers now, but they have to play in their tiny stadium for the next three seasons (2017-2019). If they struggle to sell out 27,000 seats, the NFL might have a problem when it's time for them to move into the new stadium in L.A., which is expected to seat roughly 70,000 fans.